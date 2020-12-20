The history between Ohio State and Clemson goes well beyond the two teams’ meetings over the past decade.

Yes, the sides have matched up on three separate occasions since 2013, but the brewing affair truly began on Dec. 29, 1978.

That infamous Friday night marked two things: the first all-time matchup between Ohio State and Clemson, and the end for legendary Buckeyes head coach Woody Hayes.



Everyone familiar with Ohio State football knows the story; Hayes punched Clemson defender Charlie Bauman after Bauman intercepted a pass and ended up on the Ohio State sideline.



It was the beginning of what marked the eventual downfall to Hayes’ all-time great career in Columbus.

Little did many know at the time, it was also an early start to what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called a true college football rivalry.