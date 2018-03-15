BOISE, Idaho - Nobody was quite sure what to expect from the Buckeyes after a long layoff, losing three of their last five games with a team that generally only plays seven to eight players for any sort of significant minutes. Ohio State passed its first test of the tournament, maybe not with flying colors but the team did enough to survive South Dakota State's best punch and 'survive and advance' into the second round with a rematch against Gonzaga.

Keita Bates-Diop led the Buckeyes with 24 points while Kam Williams had 22 and C.J. Jackson had 20 of his own. Those three players combined for the majority of Ohio State's 81 points in an 81-73 win over the Jackrabbits. RELATED: Full recap of Ohio State's win over SDSU This was all after the Buckeyes lost their last game, their opening game of the Big Ten Tournament and people were ready to sell on the Buckeyes, a team that shocked the nation as conference play started in the Big Ten and started to fade in the end. The Buckeyes have exhibited a quiet confidence and maybe some rest is just what the doctor ordered.

This game was not a typical matchup for the Buckeyes. They have faced teams who like to shoot the three but no team just dares an opponent to go deep the same way that the Jackrabbits did. The Buckeyes had every intention of playing their style of game, an inside-out game that has the ball going through Kaleb Wesson. The Buckeyes had to abandon those plans and Wesson only had seven minutes of action while his older brother, Andre, saw 28 minutes of action.

The game started off as a Keita Bates-Diop vs. Mike Daum battle and neither disappointed. KBD had 17 points in the first half for Ohio State and Daum answered in kind with an identical 17 points. MORE: Buckeyes forced to look for outside shots KBD would only have seven points in the second frame as South Dakota State pestered the Big Ten Conference player of the year and forced him to look for points from the outside.

This is where Williams and Jackson would step up. Williams would have 11 points in the second half and Jackson would have nine as the Buckeyes and Jackrabbits would start the half tied at 43-all.

