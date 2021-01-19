Surprising returns on offense a luxury for new starter at QB
While no amount of returning talent can guarantee that the new starting quarterback at Ohio State will have ubiquitous success next season, every member of the position room has to be feeling pretty chipper after Monday’s developments.
Several starters and important pieces may have declared this week, but that was to be expected for the likes of Trey Sermon, Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis, who each capped off a fourth season of college football with their draft stock seemingly solidified.
The unexpected occurred when junior wide receiver Chris Olave, who most assumed was a surefire draft departure, announced Monday that his Buckeye career is not over yet.
And he wasn’t the only one.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news