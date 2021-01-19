While no amount of returning talent can guarantee that the new starting quarterback at Ohio State will have ubiquitous success next season, every member of the position room has to be feeling pretty chipper after Monday’s developments.

Several starters and important pieces may have declared this week, but that was to be expected for the likes of Trey Sermon, Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis, who each capped off a fourth season of college football with their draft stock seemingly solidified.

The unexpected occurred when junior wide receiver Chris Olave, who most assumed was a surefire draft departure, announced Monday that his Buckeye career is not over yet.

And he wasn’t the only one.