Supreme Court rules against NCAA in Alston case

A significant piece of the NCAA's amateurism model was invalidated Monday, as the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of collegiate student-athletes in the NCAA v. Alston case. As a result, the NCAA can no longer limit the education-related benefits that student-athletes receive from their respective schools. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh adding a concurring one as all nine justices agreed that the NCAA and its member schools were in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act due to the limits placed on compensation for academic-related costs.

The Alston case, named after former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston, began eight years ago, but has now dealt a major blow to the NCAA's amateurism rules. Schools will not be obligated to spend more money on student-athletes in regards to academic-related expenses, but athletes will now soon benefit from the competition between schools as they can now "outbid" each other as it relates to education-based aid. Monday's ruling does not directly impact name, image and likeness rights for student-athletes, which could go into effect in Ohio at the beginning of July. However, the ruling may make it more likely that the NCAA will nix its own NIL proposal and allow schools to have their own rules, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlIGlzIHRoZSBtZW1vIHRoYXQgc2l4IERJIGNvbmZlcmVuY2Ug Y29tbWlzc2lvbmVycyAtIGluY2x1ZGluZyBHcmVnIFNhbmtleSwgTGFycnkg U2NvdHQsIEppbSBQaGlsbGlwcyAmYW1wOyBLZWl0aCBHaWxsIC0gc2VudCB0 byBOQ0FBIERJIENvdW5jaWwgdXJnaW5nIGl0IHRvIHNjcmFwIGl0cyBOSUwg cHJvcG9zYWwgJmFtcDsgaW5zdGVhZCBwYXNzIGFuIGFsdGVybmF0aXZlIGdy YW50aW5nIGVhY2ggc2Nob29sIHBlcm1pc3Npb24gdG8gY3JlYXRlIGl0cyBv d24gTklMIHJ1bGVzLjxicj48YnI+KDEvNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1NIUXJEM1FyUVoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TSFFyRDNRclFaPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJvc3MgRGVsbGVuZ2VyIChAUm9zc0RlbGxlbmdlcikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Sb3NzRGVsbGVuZ2VyL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDA2OTczNzQwNzIyOTI5NjcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bmUgMjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==