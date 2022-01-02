Sunday grade card: Utah

Each Sunday, Scarlet and Gray Report will release a position-by-position grade card for Ohio State from Saturday's game. Here's how the No. 6 Buckeyes fared after their 48-45 win against No. 11 Utah.

Quarterback: C.J. Stroud was stellar Saturday afternoon. Taking control of the offensive approach Ohio State has held all season, the redshirt sophomore threw the most passing yards ever recorded by a Buckeye quarterback, while throwing a Rose Bowl record six touchdowns to two different wide receivers. While he was as accurate and explosive as he's ever been in an Ohio State uniform, there was a point right before the game tipped in favor of the Buckeyes that Stroud tried to force the ball downfield, throwing his sixth interception of the season, and his first since Nov. 6. But he was as good as he's been all season long. GRADE: A

Running backs: While Ohio State never really needed the running game to get going, the Buckeyes running backs weren't as explosive as they usually are. Freshman TreVeyon Henderson and redshirt freshman Miyan Williams combined for 100 yards on 19 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry with no rush longer than 13 yards and no rushing touchdowns. Henderson and Williams combined for only four carries of 10 or more yards. This was not where Ohio State's explosiveness came from. GRADE: B-

Wide receivers: Take away the fumble at the goal line and Jaxon Smith-Njigba was perfect against Utah. He's the only receiver in Ohio State history to eclipse 300 yards receiving, bringing in three of Stroud's six touchdowns, including two within a minute of one another. When it wasn't Smith-Njigba, it was Marvin Harrison Jr., bringing in his first three touchdowns of his collegiate career. With Harrison and Smith-Njigba at the helm, Ohio State's going to be just fine in the passing game. GRADE: A+

Tight ends: In his final game with the Buckeyes, Jeremy Ruckert didn't play much of a role in the passing game, bringing in three receptions on five targets for 25 yards, with the longest being for 10 yards. The tight ends kept Utah's pass rush away from Stroud, though, while having trouble blocking on the outside to develop a consistent run game. GRADE: B-

Offensive line: Devin Lloyd and the potent Utah pass rush was close to non-existent Saturday. The Buckeyes allowed only one tackle-for-loss: a one-yard loss by freshman linebacker Cole Bishop. Other than that, Stroud's pocket was clean all afternoon, despite finding the running lanes to get Henderson or Williams going. Huge improvement from the Michigan game. GRADE: A-

Ohio State's defensive line failed to put a lot of pressure on the Utah backfield Saturday. (Joshua Bickel/USA Today Network)

Defensive line: While Ohio State's defense improved dramatically from the first to the second half, the Buckeyes' front was really unable to get a lot of pressure on the Utah backfield. Of the three tackles-for-loss Ohio State recorded against Utah, only one was by a defensive lineman: J.T. Tuimoloau. Ohio State was also feeling the loss of defensive tackle Haskell Garrett as quarterback Cameron Rising and Micah Bernard gashed the run defense consistently. However, Ohio State was able to bottle up Tavion Thomas for 67 yards on 18 carries. GRADE: C-

Linebackers: Tommy Eichenberg was a tackle machine in the middle of the defense, bringing in 17 tackles, including 11 solo tackles and a tackle for loss. Cade Stover even looked comfortable in the middle of the defense with six tackles. Utah's passing game still managed to find mismatches against the linebackers in coverage, but the Buckeyes definitely saw progress here. But there were still moments in which the Utah offense ran all over this unit GRADE: C

Secondary: Much of the secondary's woes continued, but were snuffed out by the play of the offense in the second half. Utah's main approach was still running the ball, but Utah's quarterbacks were accurate and explosive too, completing 79% of passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Other than one stellar pass break up by Denzel Burke in man coverage, Ohio State was really unable to stop Utah's offense. GRADE: C

Special Teams: Noah Ruggles saved the day for Ohio State, hitting a 19-yard field goal with nine seconds left to win the game after also hitting a 31-yard try in the third quarter and each of his extra-point again. Jesse Mirco recorded two punts for a combined 82 yards, but none of more than 50 yards or landing inside the 20-yard line. Emeka Egbuka shined in the return game, averaging 31 per return including a near house for 75 yards. GRADE: A

Coaching: Ohio State struggled mightily in the first half and looked vastly unprepared, looking like a team that really didn't want to be there. Ryan Day and the coaching staff made a few adjustments at halftime, but they said the players did the majority of the talking at half, creating a mindset in which they could win this game. That's culture. That's a mentality to take into 2022. That's coaching. GRADE:B+