Sunday grade card: Tulsa

Each Sunday, Scarlet snd Gray Report will release a position-by-position grade card for Ohio State from Saturday's game. Here's how the No. 9 Buckeyes fared after their Week 2, 41-20, win against Tulsa.

Quarterback: After throwing for 778 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in the first two collegiate starts, CJ Stroud struggled against Tulsa. Even if he had a clean pocket, the redshirt freshman was really unable to get anything going in the passing game, throwing an interception in triple coverage with freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson wide open in the flat and fumbling and losing possession in the third quarter. Stroud had difficulty hitting receivers on target, recording only 185 yards through the air. The redshirt freshman did find wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a 12-yard score late in the fourth quarter. GRADE: C-

Running backs: TreVeyon Henderson was tremendous, breaking Archie Griffin's 49-year-old school record of most rushing yards by a freshman in a single game with 277 yards on 24 carries. Two of Henderson's three touchdowns were for more than 45 yards, showing his ability to be the "home-run hitter" of the Ohio State offense with his speed and his agility in space. Redshirt junior Master Teague added 62 yards on 14 carries as the Buckeyes' change-of-pace back with no sign of redshirt freshman Miyan Williams. GRADE: A

Wide receivers: Garrett Wilson proved to be Stroud's go-to receiver against Tulsa, connecting on six of his nine targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. Other than that, the passing game was close to non-existent, separating three receptions and 40 yards between Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming. No sign of Chris Olave despite countless targets. Wide receivers proved to be vital in run blocking on the outside. GRADE: C+

Tight ends: Jeremy Ruckert and company were a key extension of the offensive line and run blocking against Tulsa, helping lead Ohio State backs to average 7.9 yards per carry, including 11.5 yards per touch by Henderson. However, Ohio State tight ends saw their fair share of targets including a 17-yard catch by Cade Stover and a 16-yard grab by Gee Scott Jr. GRADE: B+

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones helped the Buckeyes average 7.9 yards per carry on the ground,. (Scott Stuart)

Offensive line: Even without Thayer Munford for most of the game, the Ohio State offensive line had a bounce-back game after a horrendous Week 2. Along with the success in the running game as stated above, the Buckeyes allowed three tackles-for-loss — two sacks — and one quarterback hit, giving Stroud plenty of time to make a play. Shoutout to Dawand Jones who seemingly found his way to the second level, adding another block for Henderson's long touchdown runs. GRADE: B+

Defensive line: The Ohio State run defense was not the issue against Tulsa. The Buckeyes limited the Golden Hurricane to 2.6 yards per rush on 28 carries. The line also brought a lot of pressure on Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin, who was sacked twice — defensive tackles Tylein Williams and Antwuan Jackson — while adding tackles for loss by Tyreke Smith and Haskell Garrett, adding a combined TFL from Williams and Jerron Cage. This was an upgrade from last week for sure. GRADE: B+

Linebackers: There's still miscommunication here that's not getting through. With the amount of players rotating in and out, especially in the middle of the field, Ohio State really could not find a good fit in the middle of the field, something Tulsa exploited again and again with curl route after curl route. It was ugly. The linebackers look lost, and it's not going to help if there's no stability at the positions. GRADE: D-

Secondary: There's some very good points in what's going on here. Denzel Burke and Cameron Brown were pretty solid in man-to-man coverage on the outside, something that's been consistent all season. Cameron Martinez really showed up in a big way in the slot, bringing in an interception return for a touchdown and three pass break-ups, along with Ronnie Hickman at safety and bullet, who also recorded an interception. But even with the changes to the scheme — two high safeties at points — Ohio State could not stop the Tulsa passing offense, allowing 428 yards through the air and two touchdowns. GRADE: C

Special Teams: Jesse Mirco is special. Each of his three punts landed inside the 20-yard line, averaging a distance of 44.3 yards per kick. Emeka Egbuka also brought in a kick return for 36 yards, while Noah Ruggles hit two field goals from 43 and 44 yards out, respectively. Solid performance. GRADE: A

Coaching: Ryan Day said he was going to make changes, and he did. Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs was moved up to the coaching box, while secondary coach Matt Barnes called the plays from the sideline. In defending the pass, it didn't seem to make much of a difference as the Tulsa offense continued to find holes in the middle of the field for an average of 13.8 yards per completion. That's a scheme and coaching issue. Offensively, while Henderson ran the show, Ohio State was unable to find a balance offensively, leading to a struggling Stroud behind center. The Buckeyes have not put it all together on either side of the ball yet in 2021, especially in a game that was supposed to be a confidence booster after a Week 2 loss to Oregon. GRADE: D+