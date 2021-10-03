Sunday grade card: Rutgers

Each Sunday, Scarlet snd Gray Report will release a position-by-position grade card for Ohio State from Saturday's game. Here's how the No. 11 Buckeyes fared after their Week 5, 52-13, win against Rutgers.

Quarterback: In his return to the field Saturday, redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud was special. With a healthy shoulder, he balled out, completing 17-of-23 pass attempts for 330 yards and five touchdowns. Even though there were still throws he would have liked to have back, including a near interception in the second quarter, Stroud was calm and confident in the passing game, leading an Ohio State offense that looked as good as it ever has this season. There's for sure no quarterback battle here. This is solely Stroud's. GRADE: A

Running backs: Ohio State's running back room didn't need to do anything Saturday afternoon except move the ball. And it's exactly what it did. Freshman back TreVeyon Henderson was TreVeyon Henderson, recording 71 yards on eight carries — the majority coming off his 44-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes' second offensive play of the game. Master Teague carried the load for the first team, while Marcus Crowley emerged for the second team with Miyan Williams out with an injury, averaging 7.8 yards per carry along with one catch on a 21-yard swing route. GRADE: B+

Wide receivers: Chris Olave is back. He recorded his third 100-yard game of the season after recording two catches in the past two weeks, recording 119 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions. And they were not just any catches either. They were receptions showcasing one of if not the best NFL wide receiver prospect in the country. Add a 32-yard touchdown grab by Garrett Wilson, who recorded three receptions for 71 yards, along with two catches for 66 yards by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and you have a unit that paired with Stroud incredibly well. GRADE: A

Tight ends: The Ohio State tight ends actually became a part of the offense Saturday. Jeremy Ruckert proved to be a major catalyst for getting Stroud going in the passing game, collecting 40 yards on four receptions, including a 19-yard touchdown. Mitch Rossi also claimed a one-yard passing touchdown, while Gee Scott Jr. also brought in two catches for 15 yards. Ruckert also teamed up with Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for a key block that allowed Henderson to break free on his touchdown run. GRADE: A

Offensive line: Ohio State did everything in its power to keep Stroud in his groove. Protection was relatively clean, despite three tackles for loss, including a sack of Kyle McCord by Wesley Bailey. But there was only one other quarterback hit. The Buckeyes also helped their running backs average 5.5 yards per carry. GRADE: B

Defensive line: Yes, the stats aren't there. Ohio State defensive lineman recorded 2.5 tackles for loss, including a sack by freshman tackle Tyleik Williams. But this group brought consistent pressure, enough to rush Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral intro throwing three interceptions. The Ohio State defensive line also proved a major factor in the Scarlet Knights averaging 3.6 yards per carry, including eight yards on six carries by Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco. GRADE: B+

Linebackers: With only four scholarship linebackers available — playing without Palaie Gaoteote — this unit did enough to help the defense. Former walk-on Ryan Batsch led the team with six tackles, while Craig Young recorded five. Tommy Eichenberg got in on the turnover action, recording one of Vedral's three interceptions. GRADE: B

Secondary: This unit actually did extremely well. Safety/bullet Ronnie Hickman seemed to be everywhere, recording a team-leading 12 tackles — seven solo and five assisted. Cameron Martinez also locked down the slot and the cover safety spot with seven tackles — three solo. But Denzel Burke was the real star. At corner, the freshman recorded his first career pick-six, returning an interception for 23 yards. The Ohio State secondary did give up a few touchdowns — a 75-yard pass from Vedral to wide receiver Aron Cruikshank being the one the secondary would like to have back most. But this was a solid performance overall, limiting Vedral to 5.8 yards per pass attempt. GRADE: A

Special Teams: Jesse Mirco did his job, as always, recording three punts for 130 yards, but failed to land one inside the 20. Noah Ruggles hit each of his extra points, while adding a 23-yard field goal. GRADE: B+

Coaching: The decision to sideline Stroud against Akron really made a difference in the redshirt freshman's performance against Rutgers. He was calm and composed in the pocket and confident. That just shows that the Ohio State coaching staff, including head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis were in no rush to bring the quarterback back. Also, the offensive balance was as good as its been, along with the defensive pressure helping create turnovers. This was a well-coached team in Week 5. GRADE: A