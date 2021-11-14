Sunday grade card: Purdue

Each Sunday, Scarlet and Gray Report will release a position-by-position grade card for Ohio State from Saturday's game. Here's how the No. 5 Buckeyes fared after their Week 10, 59-31 win against Purdue.

Quarterback: After a pedestrian performance against Nebraska, C.J. Stroud put together his best game of the season against Purdue. The redshirt freshman signal caller completed over 80% of his passes for the first time in his college career, throwing for more than 350 yards for the fourth time in nine games and throwing five passing touchdowns for the third time this season. Stroud was accurate and taking what the Boilermakers defense was giving him, something he did not do against the Cornhuskers. With a consistent run game, Stroud was able to show patience and now force anything downfield. Really, Stroud was the quarterback Ohio State saw against Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana. GRADE: A+

Running backs: After Ohio State recorded less than 100 rushing yards in a game for the first time since its 2018 loss to Nebraska, the run game shined Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes ran the ball 31 times compared to 38 pass attempts, averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Freshman TreVeyon Henderson broke free for two touchdown runs on two consecutive touches, averaging over seven yards per carry for the first time since the Indiana game. In relief of Henderson, Miyan Williams found a groove, especially late, leading Ohio State with 14 carries and 117 yards, the most he's recorded since the season opener against Minnesota. GRADE: A

Wide receivers: Garrett Wilson had a career day, bringing in three touchdown receptions on 10 catches, while adding a 51-yard score on a jet sweep.Jaxon Smith-Njigba added 139 yards and a touchdown on nine catches, becoming the first Ohio State wide receiver to record 1,000 yards since Parris Campbell in 2018. Chris Olave also extended his scoring streak to seven games, bringing in a 5-yard pass from Stroud in the fourth quarter. GRADE: A

Tight ends: Not a single Ohio State tight end recorded a reception in the Buckeyes' win against Purdue, while senior Jeremy Ruckert was only targeted once. However, the tight ends helped the run game record its highest yards-per-carry total of the season. GRADE: B

Offensive line: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's goal for the offense was to remain on schedule with a consistent run game and no penalties. The offensive line achieved both Saturday afternoon, failing to record a single penalty, while helping the run game record its highest yards-per-carry average of the season. Purdue only mustered three tackles for loss while recording no sacks or quarterback hurries, shutting down defensive end George Kalaftis on the edge for the most part. GRADE: A

Defensive line: Per Day, the Ohio State defensive line wasn't put in a great position to start with. The head coach said the Buckeyes pretty much rushed only three and dropped eight back against the pass-heavy Purdue offense, something that didn't work very well. Junior defensive end Zach Harrison recorded two of the Buckeyes' five tackles for loss and Jerron Cage recorded a fumble recovery, setting up Ohio State's third touchdown of the day. But Ohio State was contained for the most part Saturday. GRADE: B-

Linebackers: With Aidan O'Connell's focus on the middle of the field, the linebackers were involved in many plays across the middle of the field, but failed to finish in the middle, with many of those tackles going to the secondary. Steele Chambers showed some aggressiveness in his first career start, recording 1.5 tackles for loss, while Tommy Eichenberg added a room-leading six tackles. In the only tackle he was accounted for, Teradja Mitchell brought down TJ Sheffield after an 18-yard gain. GRADE: C+

Safety Bryson Shaw and the rest of the Ohio State secondary struggled to contain the Purdue passing game. (Scott Stuart)

Secondary: After recording over 500 yards against a porous Michigan State secondary, O'Connell continued that success against Ohio State for 390 yards and four touchdowns, many coming from the middle of the field from missed assignments (Jackson Anthrop's 25-yard score in the first quarter) or a post over the head of Bryson Shaw (Milton Wright's 29-yard score) the Buckeyes could not contain Purdue. Denzel Burke faced adversity for really the first time since the beginning of the season. While he relatively contained David Bell in man coverage, Burke recorded 11 tackles, stopping four plays of 10 yards or more, something he's not used to being a part of. GRADE: D

Special Teams: After connecting on eight field goals in the last two games combined, Noah Ruggles hit one 30-yard try in the second quarter while making all of his extra-point attempts. Jesse Mirco recorded one 40-yard punt that landed inside the 20-yard line. Emeka Egbuka recorded three kickoff returns for 76 yards, including a long of 36. The majority of Ohio State's special teams success came from wide receiver Chris Booker, who forced a fumble on a Purdue punt return, landing in the hands of linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV to set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to Wilson. GRADE: A

Coaching: Day's offensive game plan was picture perfect against Purdue, finding that right balance of the run and pass play, while emphasizing the perimeter pass game to get receivers in space. However, the defensive game plan by Matt Barnes and Kerry Coombs did not work, especially in the defensive backfield. GRADE: B