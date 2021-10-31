Sunday grade card: Penn State

Each Sunday, Scarlet snd Gray Report will release a position-by-position grade card for Ohio State from Saturday's game. Here's how the No. 5 Buckeyes fared after their Week 9, 33-24 win against Penn State.

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback completed 64.7% of his passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. (Scott Stuart)

Quarterback: While C.J. Stroud recorded the fourth game of his career in which he threw more than 300 yards, threw a touchdown in his seventh-straight game and failed to throw an interception for his fourth-straight game, this was not the same quarterback Ohio State saw against Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana. The redshirt freshman recorded his lowest completion percentage since the Tulsa game, throwing incompletions reminiscent of the first three games of the season. Twelve of Stroud's 22 completions Saturday night were for 10 yards or more, including only four completions of 20 yards or more, including a beautiful 38-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Chris Olave. GRADE: B-

Running backs: In a game where he recorded more carries than the last two games combined, TreVeyon Henderson really faced adversity for the first time this season. It was the first time since Oregon where the Ohio State freshman running back averaged less than six yards per carry. And while he continued his touchdown streak, having scored at least once in each of his eight career games, Henderson recorded more carries in which he lost yardage (5) than yards of 10 yards or more (3). Outside of those three runs for 68, 22 and 12 yards, Henderson averaged two yards per carry. Despite the Penn State defensive front shutting down the run game, especially in the middle of the offensive line, Henderson did record his second-career 150-yard game. But add a false start at the Penn State 1-yard line, and that's a tough day for the freshman. GRADE: C

Wide receivers: Stroud struggled to find rapport with his two main receivers: Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. While Wilson led Ohio State in receptions, the junior wide receiver brought in only seven of 13 targets for 82 yards. However, Olave struggled with Stroud even more, bringing in only three of nine targets for 44 yards — the longest of which was the 38-yard score. Stroud connected more with sophomore receiver Jaxon Smth-Njigba, who brought in six catches on seven targets for a team-high 97 yards. Wilson and Olave each also recorded false-start penalties. GRADE: C+

Tight ends: Jeremy Ruckert continued to play a prominent role in the pass offense, bringing in three catches for 57 yards, officially making this season his most productive in the passing game with 16 catches for 186 yards. Cade Stover also got in the action with one reception for seven yards. However, the combination of blocking in the run game, along with Mitch Rossi in the I-formation look at the goal line failed to bring any fire to the offense. GRADE: B

Offensive line: While the Ohio State offensive line kept Stroud's pocket relatively clean, allowing no sacks and one quarterback hit, most running lanes — especially in the middle of the line, — were clogged up with Penn State defensive linemen. Add to it the four false-start penalties, including two by Luke Wypler at center, and that doesn't constitute a great day. GRADE: C+

Ohio State defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson led the Buckeyes with 1.5 tackles-for-loss. (Scott Stuart)

Defensive line: The Ohio State defensive line continued to provide loads of pressure in both the run and pass game. Facing the run, the Buckeyes limited Penn State to 33 yards on 29 carries, an average of 2.2 yards per rush when adjusted to the yards lost due to sacks. Speaking of, Antwuan Jackson led the team with 1.5 tackles-for-loss, including a half-a-sack with linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV, while Tyreke Smith (a sack), Taron Vincent and Jerron Cage each brought in a tackle for loss. Cage also made the play of the night, picking up the forced fumble from Smith's sack and Zach Harrison's quarterback hit for a 57-yard scoop-and-score. Haskell Garrett also picked up a fumble. GRADE: A+

Linebackers: Steele Chambers was flying all over the place in the first half, hurrying Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the backfield to getting a solo tackle and two assisted tackled in the second quarter. However on his tackle for loss of Clifford at the start of the second half, Chambers was disqualified due to a targeting penalty, sidelining him for the rest of the game and the first half of the Nebraska game. Cody Simon recorded a broken up pass and a quarterback hurry. Simon and Teradja Mitchell both fell victim Clifford's finding holes in Ohio State's zone defense, recording a combined five tackles on receptions of 10 yards or more. Gaoteote also added a half-a-sack with Jackson. GRADE: B-

Secondary: Ronnie Hickman was flying around getting tackles every which way like he seemingly always does, leading the team with 14 total tackles — six solo and eight assisted. Marcus Williamson forced a fumble on the second play of the game, which was picked up by Garrett. Cameron Brown brought in a key interception in the fourth quarter, while Lathan Ransom recorded a sack on a safety blitz in the second quarter. Denzel Burke added two tackles, both against Dotson, who had two catches against him for 15 yards. Burke also added a pass interference call. Clifford finished the day with 361 passing yards. GRADE: B+

Special Teams: Noah Ruggles was the star of the show for the Ohio State special teams, hitting all four of his field goals — 35, 24, 25 and 26 yards — while hitting all three of his extra points. Jesse Mirco added three punts for 99 yards, all three of which landed inside the 20-yard line. Ohio State's one punt return by Wilson was returned for a loss of one yard. GRADE: A

Coaching: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day continued to put trust in his offense, even as it struggled to find momentum at times, especially in the red zone and in the run game. Larry Johnson set his defensive line up for success against the run, while Matt.Barnes and Kerry Coombs struggled to contain the Penn State pass game at points, but turned the defense into a bend-but-don't-break unit. GRADE: B-