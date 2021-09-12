Sunday grade card: Oregon

Each Sunday, Scarlet snd Gray Report will release a position-by-position grade card for Ohio State from Saturday's game. Here's how the No. 3 Buckeyes fared after their Week 2, 35-28, loss to No. 12 Oregon.

Click here to sign up today and you won't pay until Thanksgiving

Quarterback: If you look at his statistics, CJ Stroud could not have played much better. The redshirt freshman quarterback completed 35 of his 54 pass attempts for 484 yards: all three of which are second most in a single game in program history. But leading an offense that became one-dimensional over the course of the game, Stroud threw only three touchdowns and one interception, trying to force the ball downfield late in the fourth quarter of a one-score game. While his receiver room helped him out quite a bit, Stroud definitely built from his inconsistent season debut, even if it may not have been enough. GRADE: B+

Running backs: Coming off a game in which Ohio State recorded more than 200 yards on the ground and averaged 7.1 yards per rush, the running back room seemed to take a step back Week 2 against a stout Oregon defensive front. Even though the Ducks were without sophomore defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and freshman linebacker Justin Flowe, neither Miyan Williams nor TreVeyon Henderson could muster up any sort of consistent success, averaging 4.1 yards per carry with one score: a 2-yard run for Henderson. GRADE: C-

Wide receivers: The trio of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were tremendous.Each receiver recorded more than 100 yards receiving, with scores by Wilson — a 27-yard flare — and two by Smith-Njigba for 26 and 15 yards. While head coach Ryan Day made it clear that he doesn't want that much of a dramatic difference between his passing and running games, this Ohio State pass offense is turning into something special just because of who's in that receiver room. GRADE: A

Ohio State wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave were two bright spots for the Buckeye offense. (Scott Stuart)

Tight ends: Jeremy Ruckert brought in three catches on five targets for 36 yards, nothing really flashy for an offense that made clear it would try and utilize the tight end more. That, along with the inability to help get the running game going gave the Ohio State tight ends a difficult day against the Ducks. GRADE: C-

Offensive line: Let's start with the good. The offensive line seemed to give Stroud plenty of time to throw in and outside of the pocket, allowing only one quarterback hurry and two sacks. Now, an offensive line filled with potential tackles — like Thayer Munford or Nicholas Petit-Frere — could not get the ground game going, especially in the middle of the line. Neither Williams nor Henderson could find much space to work with, really limiting what Ohio State could do on offense. GRADE: C-

Defensive line: The Ohio State defensive line was non-existent. The Buckeyes did not provide that much pressure on Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown: recording five quarterback hurries — two by Tyreke Smith and two by Javontae Jean-Baptiste — with only one tackle for loss split between Taron Vincent and Haskell Garrett. Add a 7.1 rushing average for the Ducks offense and that leads to a long day on the Ohio State defensive line. GRADE: F

Linebackers: The Oregon offense feasted on the rotating cast of characters in the middle of Ohio State's defense, whether it was in the running game — averaging 7.1 yards per rush — or in the passing game: finding holes in the zone right in between Buckeye linebackers and safeties. Teradja Mitchell and Ronnie Hickman each had double-digit tackle totals and Cody Simon showed promise at times, but it wasn't enough to salvage the inconsistency. GRADE: D-

Secondary: Much like the linebacking corps, the Ohio State secondary failed to contain Brown and the Oregon passing game. The Ducks senior completed 17-of-35 pass attempts for 236 yards and two touchdowns, spreading the ball out to 11 different receivers. Two bright spots were both Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke at cornerback. Both showed their ability to handle receivers like Jaylon Redd and Devon Williams in the passing game, limiting each two two catches despite 13 combined targets. GRADE: C-

Special Teams: Freshman punter Jesse Mirco was special in his home debut, blasting three punts for 130 yards, landing two inside the 20-yard line and one for more that 50 yards. No field goal tries for Noah Ruggles, but he hit each of his four extra points. GRADE: A

Coaching: There was quite a lot of mixed messaging in both offensive and defensive play calling. On offense, Stroud and the passing game became the sole way to move the ball downfield, leading them to force plays late in a one-score game that led to Ohio State not getting over the hump against Oregon. On defense, the disconnect from what the play call is to what should be going on in the field of play is still there, leading to missed assignments and missed tackles and an Oregon offensive spectacle. This is not what a Playoff-caliber team should look like. GRADE: D+