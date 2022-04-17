Sunday Grade Card: Ohio State spring game

Each Sunday, Scarlet and Gray Report will release a position-by-position grade card for Ohio State from Saturday's game. Here's how the Buckeyes fared during their spring game Saturday.

Quarterback: Kyle McCord was the best performer out of Ohio State's three quarterbacks Saturday afternoon, completing a game-high 70% of his passes for 129 yards and a touchdown: a 24-yard floater off a post to Joe Royer. C.J. Stroud had nothing really to prove, finishing the game with 120 passing yards and a touchdown to his name: a 29-yard crossing route to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In his first taste of action inside Ohio Stadium, Devin Brown had flashes of great play, including his 19-yard touchdown to Reis Stocksdale, but struggled, finishing with a 46% completion percentage and the game's only interception. Grade: B-

Running back: Evan Pryor and Miyan Williams really made Ohio State's offense move Saturday afternoon. The two backs combined for 163 of Ohio State's 185 rushing yards, including the only running touchdown of the day: a 22-yard option by Pryor to the outside where he made three defenders miss. Pryor was also a major factor in the passing game, bringing in a 35-yard wheel route where the running back made linebacker Chip Trayanum miss. Both were powerful and elusive in the run game, bringing a confidence in the depth of Tony Alford's room behind sophomore TreVeyon Henderson. Grade: A

Wide receiver: There wasn't much for Ohio State's wide receivers to do or much to prove in the spring game, especially from the likes of Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. With Julian Fleming out for an injury head coach Ryan Day said after the game was "day-to-day," Emeka Egbuka and Jayden Ballard led the room with six targets each, bringing in 49 receiving yards on six catches. Xavier Johnson led the way with three catches on three targets for a team-high 50 yards. Smith-Njigba and Stocksdale each brought in touchdown receptions for an offense that was spread around, but the wide receivers didn't need to do anything special. Grade B

Tight end: In what seems to become a yearly storyline, the Ohio State tight ends emerged as a legitimate option in the passing game, bringing in 12 catches for 98 yards, including Gee Scott Jr.'s five receptions on six targets. Royer looked like a full-fledged receiver, bringing in a 29-yard post from McCord for a touchdown. Who knows what it will look like in the fall, but the passing ability combined with the room's ability to help create space for Williams and Pryor seemed to give Ohio State hope heading into 2022. Grade: A

Offensive line: While it was only a spring game, there were points where Ohio State's offensive line struggled with the pass rush against the Buckeyes' defensive line. Whether it was Paris Johnson Jr. on the end against ends like J.T. Tuimoloau or Noah Potter's ability to get to the quarterback against the second- and third-strong options on the line, depth issues that Day made clear heading into the final spring scrimmage were made apparent. Ohio State allowed 10 tackles-for-loss and six sacks, including two against Brown, one against Stroud and three against McCord, There's work to be done on the line with reinforcements coming. Grade: C-

J.T. Tuimoloau was one of two defensive linemen to get multiple sacks in Ohio State's spring game, along with Noah Potter. (Scott Stuart)

Defensive line: For a line that showed no pressure a season ago, Ohio State's defensive line, even without showing Jim Knowles' new scheme nearly at all, saw an uptick in production and juice. Larry Johnson's room recorded each of the Buckeyes' six sacks, including two by Potter, two by Tuimoloau and one each from Jack Sawyer, who played much of the Jack position — Ohio State's defensive end and linebacker hybrid spot — and Jaden McKenzie. The line also recorded 8.5 of the team's 10 total tackles-for-loss. This is a spring game, yes, but potential seems to be high even without all of Knowles' cards on the table. Grade: A

Linebackers: Coming off a 17-tackle performance against Utah in the Rose Bowl, Tommy Eichenberg found his way to the ball at a remarkable rate again Saturday, leading the team with 10 tackles, including six solo tackles. Knowles' room didn't find as much big-play ability as the Buckeyes' cornerbacks and safeties, but the combination of Eichenberg, C.J. Hicks, who brought in seven tackles, including 0.5 tackles-for-loss, and Steele Chambers' four tackles, it was a solid starting point for a room getting a lot of attention heading int 2022. Grade: B

Secondary: The Ohio State secondary showed up Sunday. Facing one of the best pass offenses in the country, the Buckeyes' safeties and cornerbacks brought in 10 pass breakups, including multiple by safety Kye Stokes, who was the first player to have his black stripe removed, cornerback Jordan Hancock, who has been talked up by the Ohio State coaching staff all spring, and cornerback Denzel Burke. Cameron Kittle also brought in an interception in the final moments of the spring game. What Perry Eliano's and Tim Walton's rooms showed Saturday was that it was filled with players who are ready to compete against whatever pass offense is in front of them. It was impressive to watch. Grade: A

Special teams: Not much to gather from Ohio State's special teams performance. Without Noah Ruggles, who will return to the team this summer, Jake Seibert, Garrison Smith and Jayden Fielding combined to make two of their three field-goal attempts, with Fielding missing a 38-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. Jesse Mirco averaged 38.3 yards on three punts, landing line inside the 20-yard line and one for more than 50 yards. Grade B

Coaching: This was always going to be an easy performance for Ohio State, both offensively and defensively. However, even without showing off what the game plan will be against Notre Dame Sept. 3, the Buckeyes, especially the defense, looked revitalized and rejuvenated. There's work to be done, but there seems to be new life with the new staff Day brought in, creating a level of excitement coming out of spring. Grade: A