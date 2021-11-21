Sunday grade card: Michigan State

Each Sunday, Scarlet and Gray Report will release a position-by-position grade card for Ohio State from Saturday's game. Here's how the No. 5 Buckeyes fared after their 56-7 win against Michigan State

Quarterback: Based on his performance against Purdue last week, it was hard to imagine a better performance for C.J. Stroud. But Michigan State saw an even better performance from the redshirt freshman, completing 32-of-35 passes — including a team-record 17 straight — for 432 passing yards and six touchdowns. Stroud was picking the Michigan State pass defense apart, whether it was horizontally or vertically, keeping up the momentum that he had from the Purdue game last weekend. Even though Kyle McCord struggled in his action, throwing his second career interception, it was inconsequential and did not affect Stroud's dynamic performance. GRADE: A+

Running backs: Ohio State's running game is at its best when it doesn't need to be the focal point of the offense. The Buckeyes are most effective when the running game is a necessary accessory, keeping the offense on schedule, which the they did Saturday night. Ohio State's balance was right on point, balancing 43 carries with 43 pass attempts. Ohio State's top three running backs — TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Master Teague III — averaged 5.8 yards per carry with two scores. On his senior day, Teague led the team in rushing for the first time since Oct. 31, 2020 with 95 yards and a score late in the fourth quarter. While recording only nine carries, Henderson recorded his second-straight game of averaging seven yards per rush. GRADE: A-

Wide receivers: Ohio State's wide receiver room was special Saturday afternoon. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson each recorded more than 100 receiving yards while each recorded at least one touchdown reception from Stroud, the first time in Ohio State history this has happened. Olave secured his name in the Ohio State record books, breaking David Boston's career record for most touchdown receptions in a Buckeye career, recording his 35th on a 43-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Julian Fleming also added his first career touchdown reception on a four-yard goal-line grab in the second quarter. GRADE: A+

Tight ends: For the second-straight game, the tight ends' involvement in the offense was nearly zero. Senior Jeremy Ruckert did convert on his one target for 28 yards in the second quarter, setting up a five-yard touchdown by Smith-Njigba. Mitch Rossi and Gee Scott Jr. also brought in catches for a combined four yards. In the run game, the tight ends helped Ohio State backs average 4.8 yards per carry, recording five rushes of 10 yards or more. GRADE: B

Offensive line: For the second-straight game, Ohio State's offensive line left the game unscathed in terms of penalties. Compared to last week, which saw Ohio State's highest yards-per-carry average and three tackles for loss, Stroud saw a bit more action in the backfield, taking two sacks and one quarterback hurry, along with six tackles-for-loss while the run game recorded 4.8 yards per touch. GRADE: B+

Defensive line: Ohio State was providing pressure all night, whether it was to Kenneth Walker III and the run game — limiting the Heisman contender to 25 yards on six carries with only three runs over 10 yards and two for loss — or on quarterback Payton Thorne, who completed 38.8% of his passes. Defensive linemen combined for five of the defense's nine total sacks, also accumulating four pass break ups up front, including two by defensive end Zach Harrison. GRADE: A

Linebackers: Ohio State was stout in the middle of the field. Tommy Eichenberg led the way with seven tackles, recording .5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Steele Chambers and Teradja Mitchell added four tackles combined. While tight end Tyler Hunt attacked the middle of the field at some points, the linebackers remained stout, especially helping in the run game and stopping Walker and Elijah Collins at the second level. GRADE: B+

Ohio State freshman cornerback Denzel Burke recorded two pass breakups against Michigan State WR Jayden Reed. (Scott Stuart)

Secondary: Ohio State kept its hands on the football. The Buckeyes recorded 11 pass breakups, five of which came from the defensive backfield, including two by freshman cornerback Denzel Burke in one-on-one coverage against Michigan State No. 1 wide receiver Jayden Reed. Kourt Williams added two tackles at safety, while Ronnie Hickman recorded a forced fumble. The Buckeyes kept coverage tight, working with the defensive line to put pressure on the pass game when the Spartans couldn't get the run game going. GRADE: A

Special Teams: Noah Ruggles is human. After making all seven extra-point attempts, the Ohio State kicker missed his only field goal attempt from 38 yards out. In the absence of Emeka Egbuka, Fleming returned one kick for 11 yards, while Smith-Njigba returned four punts for 27 yards with a long of 14. Jesse Mirco's only punt of the day was for 50 yards and landed inside the 20-yard line GRADE: B

Coaching: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day continues to call a spectacular offense for Stroud, making sure the pass game is working both horizontally and vertically, making sure the running game is involved too to keep the offense on schedule. The defense had a great day, eliminating the Michigan State run game and forcing the Spartans to be one-dimensional in the pass game, something that didn;t work. Ohio State's coaching staff had its best performance of the season. GRADE: A+