Sunday grade card: Michigan

Each Sunday, Scarlet and Gray Report will release a position-by-position grade card for Ohio State from Saturday's game. Here's how the No. 2 Buckeyes fared after their 42-27 loss to No. 5 Michigan.

Quarterback: C.J Stroud did everything he could Saturday afternoon. Facing more pressure in the backfield than maybe he's ever faced in his Ohio State career, the redshirt freshman quarterback was still able to complete 69% of his passes for 394 yards — his sixth game this season in which he's thrown for more than 350 passing yards — and two touchdowns, including a 25-yard pass to Garrett Wilson putting the ball in the perfect spot for the junior to make an acrobatic catch. He wasn't special like he was against Purdue and Michigan State, but this wasn't on him. GRADE: B+

Running backs: While Stroud's sacks brought down Ohio State's rushing average to an abysmal 2.1 yards per rush, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams didn't do much to help the cause. Henderson recorded only 4.4 yards per rush with a rushing touchdown, but proved to be a bit of a factor in the passing game: bringing in five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown reception. However, outside of the freshman back's 28-yard run in the first quarter, one that looked like he was going to house, he averaged 2.9 yards per touch with two for a loss. Williams added 20 yards on seven rushes, his lowest average since Penn State. GRADE: C

Wide receivers: Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each had "wow" moments against Michigan, whether it was Wilson's 25-yard circus touchdown catch from Stroud, Olave's 39-yard grab in which he jumped up over Michigan defensive back DJ Turner for the completion or a one-armed grab against Turner's back by Smith-Njigba. Sure, there were miscommunications and drops by Olave, but Ohio State showed why it has the best receiver room in the country, showing time and time against that it can be trusted in any situation. GRADE: A

Tight ends: The tight ends were almost non-existent in the pass game, with senior Jeremy Ruckert seeing only one target from Stroud. And with struggles in the run game too and in pass protection when necessary, the tight ends are really struggling to find a spot in this offense right now. GRADE: C-

Offensive line: Not only did the Ohio State offensive line rarely give Williams or Henderson room to run, but it kept getting the Buckeyes off schedule. Ohio State recorded five false start penalties — including three by right tackle Dawand Jones — and two holding penalties — both by left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere — to keep the offense from consistently moving. Also, Stroud was seeing more pressure than he really has ever seen, allowing four hurries and four sacks, along with eight tackles-for-loss with most of the pressure coming against Ohio State's tackles. Awful performance by the line that led to a lack of consistency for the offense. GRADE: F

Ohio State had a hard time bringing down Michigan's running backs, like sophomore Blake Corum. (Scott Stuart)

Defensive line: For the second time in three games, Ohio State's pressure up front was non-existent. No Ohio State defensive lineman recorded a single tackle-for-loss, sack or hurry, getting eaten alive by the Michigan offensive line, which helped the running game record 292 rushing yards and six touchdowns against the Buckeyes. GRADE: F

Linebackers: Cody Simon and Steele Chambers were able to provide Ohio State's two quarterback hurries against Michigan's Cade McNamara, but the linebackers were unable to stop Hassan Haskins or Blake Corum in the run game, consistently finding a way to stay ahead of schedule in the run game. GRADE: D

Secondary: Safety Bryson Shaw had one of the best interceptions of the year for Ohio State on Michigan's second drive of the game, seemingly changing momentum early, while safety Ronnie Hickman continued to be a tackle machine with 12. But Denzel Burke was tested on the outside in the few times McNamara looked to take a shot downfield, allowing a 37-yard completion, while also recorded a pass interference penalty. GRADE: C

Special Teams: Kicker Noah Ruggles hit both of his field goals from 30 and 31 yards, respectively. Of Jesse Mirco's four punts, two landed inside the 20-yard line, while two were 50 yards or longer. In the consistent snow, both are incredible hard to do. Ohio State could not find success in either the kick return or punt return game with Emeka Egbuka nowhere to be seen. GRADE: B+

Coaching: Ryan Day simply didn't have Ohio State prepared for Michigan. The Wolverines slashed through Ohio State's defense with its bread-and-butter, while Ohio State's offensive line didn't adjust to the pressure Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo were bringing from the outside. The issues — the big plays allowed in the pass and run game, the penalties, the lack of success in establishing the run forcing Stroud to fend for his life — have remained the same all season long, but have been overcome by pure talent. Against Michigan, those mistakes hurt Ohio State in a big way, something the Buckeyes should have been prepared for. GRADE: F