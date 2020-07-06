BuckeyeGrove - Sullinger says Carmen's Crew players got tested a month before TBT tests

Four teams and several other players, including two former Buckeyes, were removed from The Basketball Tournament last week due to positive COVID-19 tests, but one noteworthy roster enters its debut game unscathed by the virus.

Carmen’s Crew, the defending tournament champions comprised mostly of former Ohio State players, didn’t have a single positive test, but head coach and former All-American Jared Sullinger said Monday that it wasn’t just a happy accident. Sullinger said the entire team got tested around a month ago to try and ensure it wasn’t in for any last-minute surprises.

“I have to commend Ohio, allowing everybody to get free testing. Once that came about, before we got our TBT test, the guys decided to go get tested beforehand just so if somebody was positive, we didn’t want to jeopardize the whole team,” Sullinger said.

The Columbus, Ohio, native and Northland High School alum said that once the tests came back negative, the team found a gym for their use only to begin practicing far in advance of when it usually came together ahead of the tournament.

“That just shows what type of basketball team we have, just selfless basketball players who are willing to put themselves to the side for the good of the team,” Sullinger said. “That’s how it all started, so we’ve been getting tested for like a month now, making sure everybody was good.”

In the past, Sullinger said Carmen’s Crew would begin practicing together only a week or two before the start of the tournament. But the circumstances surrounding the pandemic made the change necessary.

Several Carmen’s Crew players had their professional seasons overseas stalled or cut short, and with COVID-19 restrictions, some of them hadn’t played at all since early March. But in one regard, the impact of the virus made assembling the team for more practice time easier for Sullinger than in past years, he said.

“With the pandemic, guys got to spend a lot of time with their families, so when it came to being away and coming to Columbus and working out and getting prepared for the TBT, it was pretty easy to get guys away because they were locked in for a couple months,” Sullinger said.