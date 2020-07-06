BuckeyeGrove - Sullinger says Carmen's Crew players got tested a month before TBT tests

Sullinger says Carmen's Crew players got tested a month before TBT tests
Four teams and several other players, including two former Buckeyes, were removed from The Basketball Tournament last week due to positive COVID-19 tests, but one noteworthy roster enters its debut game unscathed by the virus.
Carmen’s Crew, the defending tournament champions comprised mostly of former Ohio State players, didn’t have a single positive test, but head coach and former All-American Jared Sullinger said Monday that it wasn’t just a happy accident. Sullinger said the entire team got tested around a month ago to try and ensure it wasn’t in for any last-minute surprises.
“I have to commend Ohio, allowing everybody to get free testing. Once that came about, before we got our TBT test, the guys decided to go get tested beforehand just so if somebody was positive, we didn’t want to jeopardize the whole team,” Sullinger said.
The Columbus, Ohio, native and Northland High School alum said that once the tests came back negative, the team found a gym for their use only to begin practicing far in advance of when it usually came together ahead of the tournament.
“That just shows what type of basketball team we have, just selfless basketball players who are willing to put themselves to the side for the good of the team,” Sullinger said. “That’s how it all started, so we’ve been getting tested for like a month now, making sure everybody was good.”
In the past, Sullinger said Carmen’s Crew would begin practicing together only a week or two before the start of the tournament. But the circumstances surrounding the pandemic made the change necessary.
Several Carmen’s Crew players had their professional seasons overseas stalled or cut short, and with COVID-19 restrictions, some of them hadn’t played at all since early March. But in one regard, the impact of the virus made assembling the team for more practice time easier for Sullinger than in past years, he said.
“With the pandemic, guys got to spend a lot of time with their families, so when it came to being away and coming to Columbus and working out and getting prepared for the TBT, it was pretty easy to get guys away because they were locked in for a couple months,” Sullinger said.
Usually, players finish their seasons overseas and return home in the summer to get the family time they may have lacked while their leagues were in full swing. But the virus allowed them to come back to the states months sooner, even if the trip home was marred by fear and uncertainty.
“When the pandemic hit, I was actually in Tel Aviv, Israel,” former Buckeye guard and first-time TBT participant Lenzelle Smith said. “It was just as scary as it was for everybody else. It was an emergency get home, get to your family, drop everything. It was a crazy time.”
The virus already cost Big X the services of former Ohio State guard Keyshawn Woods, and former Buckeye guard and Big X coach Andrew Dakich said Saturday that the team was still waiting to hear about the status of Jae’Sean Tate, who was slated to return to the team for its second-round matchup after missing the opener with a positive COVID diagnosis.
Retaining its original roster will be a competitive advantage for Carmen’s Crew, Sullinger said, and might be a crucial for getting past four-time tournament champion Overseas Elite, which added former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson to its roster this year.
But with a proactive approach to the handling the pandemic, more practice than seasons past and the addition of Smith and former All-Big Ten forward Deshaun Thomas, top-seeded Carmen’s Crew should have a good shot at making another deep run.
“If you look at all these basketball players, there’s a reason why they won at every single level they played at, because they just know what to do, how to do it and when to do it,” Sullinger said.
Carmen’s Crew’s first round matchup with House of ‘Paign begins with a 4 p.m. tipoff on ESPN Wednesday.