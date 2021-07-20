Sullinger says ‘21 Carmen’s Crew ‘more dynamic’ than ‘19 team

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Just a year after winning the The Basketball Tournament in 2019, top-seeded Ohio State alumni team Carmen’s Crew looked a step slow and frankly a bit old in its disappointing one-game run in last year’s event.

Even though the team’s core remains intact, head coach and general manager Jared Sullinger has made a few key additions ahead of this summer’s tournament –– beginning Friday for Carmen’s Crew –– and the former two-time All-American believes that the current group may even compare favorably to the roster that won the $2 million first-place prize a couple years ago.

“I think we’re more dynamic. Shannon Scott adds a different skillset to our team,” Sullinger said Monday. “The ability to pass, shoot, make people better, and defensively he’s a monster. Similar to Craft defensively.”

Scott, who has played in both Greece and the NBA G League since closing out his four-year collegiate career with the Buckeyes in 2014-15, appears to have a leg up to start at point guard for Carmen’s Crew after returning guard Aaron Craft said Monday that he expects to come off the bench this year. Craft retired from pro basketball after last year’s tournament and has spent his subsequent time in medical school at Ohio State.

However, Scott is far from the only exciting new piece for Sullinger and company. After former All-Big Ten big man Kaleb Wesson withdrew from the tournament to participate in the NBA Summer League recently, Carmen’s Crew announced that NBA veteran and 2008 NIT MVP Kosta Koufos would fill the void down low.

Carmen’s Crew mainstays like Craft, William Buford, David Lighty and Jon Diebler each logged four (or more) seasons in the Buckeye program, but Koufos played just one year for Thad Matta during the aughts. Still, Sullinger said he didn’t have to use much persuasion on the former first-round draft pick.

“It was pretty easy. I called Kosta, asked him if he wanted to play, he said, ‘Yeah, I’m willing to do it.’ The rest is history,” Sullinger said. “Kosta adds a different dynamic to our team. The length, the strength, the rim protection and the ability to play from the 3-point line in. That dynamic is really gonna change a lot with our team. Our small ball is not gonna be so small.”