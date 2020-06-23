BuckeyeGrove - Sullinger lands on Big Ten All-Decade second team

A third former Buckeye basketball player landed on one of the Big Ten's three All-Decade teams Tuesday, as Jared Sullinger was named to the second team.

Sullinger was a two-time first-team All-American for Ohio State from 2010-12, and the top 5 overall recruit out of Northland High School was a handful in the low post for all comers.

The 6-foot-9 forward/center averaged 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in his two seasons in the college ranks, and was a career 53 percent shooter.

The Columbus, Ohio, native led the Buckeyes to a No. 1 seed in the 2010-11 NCAA tournament before dropping to Kentucky in the Sweet 16.

The following season, Sullinger's Buckeyes made it all the way to the Final Four before suffering another two-point defeat, this time to Kansas, which served as Sullinger's final game for the Buckeyes.

In five NBA seasons, Sullinger averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 boards for the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Sullinger was the head coach of the Buckeye basketball alumni team Carmen's Crew last year when he and former teammates took the first-place prize of $2 million in The Basketball Tournament.

Before Sullinger, former Buckeye guards Aaron Craft and D'Angelo Russell were named third-team All-Decade by the Big Ten on Monday.

Joining him on the conference's All-Decade second team are Purdue guard Carsen Edwards, Wisconsin big man Ethan Happ and Indiana guard Victor Oladipo and Michigan State guard Cassius Winston.