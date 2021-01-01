BuckeyeGrove - Sugar Bowl Thread: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Ryan Day and his team have been waiting for another shot at the Tigers for more than 365 days.

Now that the trek through canceled games, positive tests, and Big Ten uncertainty has been completed, the Buckeyes are exactly where they want to be : Going toe-to-toe against Clemson with everything on the line.

New Orleans, LA -- Survive and advance has been the mindset for Ohio State football all year long.

This is college football at its very best-- two elite quarterbacks going head-to-head once more, the return of Shaun Wade from his ejection last time around, and a battle of bitter head coaches. The stakes don't get much higher in college athletics.

Ohio State has never taken down Clemson. A No. 3 seed is yet to win a national championship in the short history of the CFP. Day's single loss as the Buckeyes' head coach came at the hands of Dabo Swinney.

It will all be settled on the field on Friday night in New Orleans.

For insight on the rematch, take a look at this week's Tale of the Tape. Looking for a detailed analysis of everything Clemson brings to the table? Check out our All-22 Breakdown. We also have questions and predictions about the semifinal showdown along with plenty more team and recruiting content across BuckeyeGrove.

