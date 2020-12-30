BuckeyeGrove - Sueing finds groove in blowout victory

Chris Holtmann knew there would be an adjustment period for Justice Sueing in his first season at Ohio State.

The Cal transfer took a redshirt year last season to adjust to life on a new team in a new place, but the brute force of Big Ten play is challenging for any newcomer.

Sueing experienced that challenge in its full capacity, combining to score just 22 points on 8-for-22 shooting in his first three Big Ten bouts while committing nine turnovers.

“I’ve definitely had a couple struggles through the past couple games, especially adjusting to the Big Ten style of play," Sueing said on Wednesday. "But that’s kinda what we expected. It’s kinda what I expected; I knew I was gonna have some adversity and some obstacles I’m gonna have to get over.”

Holtmann was prepared for the ups and downs of conference competition from his transfer forward, but the brick wall Sueing ran into was a jarring contrast nonetheless.

That's why his contributions against Nebraska on Wednesday were so important.

Sueing was efficient and effective for Ohio State in its 90-54 win, scoring 12 points, collecting six rebounds, and dishing out two assists in just 23 minutes.

An opportunity to get back on track against one of the Big Ten's worst teams was just what the struggling forward needed.

“I just think for him, the lesson is gonna be continue to learn from the good moments and the tough moments," Holtmann said. "I think that’s true for all of us, but for him-- he’s on this journey and this path, and he’s gotta continue to take feedback from game after game, understand how he’s gonna be played, and continue to learn from it and be aggressive.”