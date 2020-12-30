BuckeyeGrove - Sueing finds groove in blowout victory

Sueing finds groove in blowout victory
Chris Holtmann knew there would be an adjustment period for Justice Sueing in his first season at Ohio State.
The Cal transfer took a redshirt year last season to adjust to life on a new team in a new place, but the brute force of Big Ten play is challenging for any newcomer.
Sueing experienced that challenge in its full capacity, combining to score just 22 points on 8-for-22 shooting in his first three Big Ten bouts while committing nine turnovers.
“I’ve definitely had a couple struggles through the past couple games, especially adjusting to the Big Ten style of play," Sueing said on Wednesday. "But that’s kinda what we expected. It’s kinda what I expected; I knew I was gonna have some adversity and some obstacles I’m gonna have to get over.”
Holtmann was prepared for the ups and downs of conference competition from his transfer forward, but the brick wall Sueing ran into was a jarring contrast nonetheless.
That's why his contributions against Nebraska on Wednesday were so important.
Sueing was efficient and effective for Ohio State in its 90-54 win, scoring 12 points, collecting six rebounds, and dishing out two assists in just 23 minutes.
An opportunity to get back on track against one of the Big Ten's worst teams was just what the struggling forward needed.
“I just think for him, the lesson is gonna be continue to learn from the good moments and the tough moments," Holtmann said. "I think that’s true for all of us, but for him-- he’s on this journey and this path, and he’s gotta continue to take feedback from game after game, understand how he’s gonna be played, and continue to learn from it and be aggressive.”
Great hustle from @JusticeSueing on the floor to earn the Steel of the Game. @seth_towns17 finishes the play with a beautiful bucket for @OhioStateHoops.— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) December 31, 2020
📍 @ArcelorMittalUS pic.twitter.com/EXkrMpsAHS
Sueing's aggression and preparedness was on full display early in the first half, when he picked off an errant Nebraska pass and went the length of the court for a layup that extended Ohio State’s lead to 28-13.
Matched up with Nebraska scoring machine Teddy Allen for a large chunk of his minutes on the court, Sueing limited Allen to 13 points on 3-of-9 shooting and drew four quick fouls on the junior wing.
His value as a wing stopper is possibly the most importance aspect of Sueing's on-court abilities.
“I thought defensively he was good tonight, which was important because he had a big matchup with Teddy Allen," Holtmann said.
On the other end of things, some of the attacking nature Sueing showcased at Cal returned against Nebraska. He had two knifing finishes in the lane and buried a 3-pointer early in the second half to break free from a 0-for-7 slump from distance.
At Cal, Sueing played in an up-tempo system, pressing and running the court often. Ohio State plays at a significantly slower pace, but Holtmann wanted his transfer forward to continue to play with that enthusiasm in his minutes on the floor.
“I wanted to be a part of the best basketball happening in the country, and I wanted to help myself take strides, especially looking to improve my game every day," Sueing said. "Here, the staff and my teammates continue to do that for me.”
The energy Sueing has made his name on seemed to be back in full force against Nebraska.
When all was said and done, Sueing had left an overtly positive mark on this game, a much needed sight for his head coach and everyone watching as the season moves forward.
His ability to contribute to winning basketball in more than one way will be critical to the remainder of Ohio State’s conference slate.
“The main thing is to continue to work and continue to trust the process with it," Sueing said. "My teammates always have my back, as well as my staff.
"As long as I have those two things, and as long as we have each other, we’re gonna be alright.”
Entering the new year, Justice Sueing is finding his way back.