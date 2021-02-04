BuckeyeGrove - Sueing 'critical' for Ohio State in win over Iowa

Justice Sueing takes great pride in his versatility.

The junior transfer has done a little bit of everything for Ohio State this season, from leading the Buckeyes in scoring, to posting double-digit rebounding numbers, to taking over the primary ball-handling role when his team needed a point guard.

On Thursday night against No. 8 Iowa, everything that makes Sueing so multiple was on full display.

The 6-foot-8 forward finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in his side’s 89-85 win, shooting 5-for-9 from the field and adding a steal in 34 minutes on the court.

“Twenty assists, six turnovers is pretty clean-- I think we just moved the ball. I’ll tell you what, I thought Justice Sueing-- a couple of his offensive rebounds were critical for us,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “I just think more than anything, we were in attack mode against some of their changing defense.”

The first-year Buckeye hit two major shots from deep against a defensively challenged Iowa team after entering the evening shooting 25 percent from 3-point land.



As is usually the case with Sueing at his best, numbers don’t tell the full story here-- though they do speak volumes about his all-around impact.

Ohio State’s de-facto starting point guard was sound with the ball in his hands, recording only one turnover and complementing C.J. Walker as a secondary ball-handler as the game wound down and Iowa applied full-court pressure.