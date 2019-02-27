Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-27 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Sudden change

Vv6j0nikgilprdfiydzg
Freshman forward Justin Ahrens scored 29 points against Iowa Tuesday.
Associated Press
Andy Anders • BuckeyeGrove.com
@UniotoTank55
Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Three games ago, freshman forward Justin Ahrens played four minutes and scored no points in a road loss to No. 11 Michigan State.

Tuesday night he obtained his second career start, played 30 minutes, scored 29 points and knocked down six three-pointers, tying a Buckeye freshman record also held by guard D'Angelo Russell.

"I was really hot out there, it felt good," Ahrens said.

Moving forward, Ahrens could become the X-factor the Buckeyes desperately crave in their offense.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}