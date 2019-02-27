COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Three games ago, freshman forward Justin Ahrens played four minutes and scored no points in a road loss to No. 11 Michigan State.

Tuesday night he obtained his second career start, played 30 minutes, scored 29 points and knocked down six three-pointers, tying a Buckeye freshman record also held by guard D'Angelo Russell.

"I was really hot out there, it felt good," Ahrens said.

Moving forward, Ahrens could become the X-factor the Buckeyes desperately crave in their offense.