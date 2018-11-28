The class of 2021 is looking very strong in the Central Ohio area with a few prospects already holding major offers. Pickerington Central wide receiver/defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. is one of those and the Buckeye legacy made his second unofficial visit of the season on Saturday for The Game.

"The atmosphere was really intense," said Styles. "The fans were just really into the game, which I expected. I was just happy that (the Ohio State coaches) gave me the opportunity to attend the game and I really enjoyed it."

Ohio State entered the game an underdog but Styles pointed out that the Buckeyes did not play like one from the very beginning of the game.

"It's a rivalry so you know it can go either way," he explained. "Ohio State wanted it more and they just came out and dominated."

Ohio State had a big day through the air on Saturday with six touchdown passes to a few different receivers. Styles was impressed with how all of the Buckeye weapons seem to fit together.

"They have very versatile receivers," he said. "They have some tall receivers, they have some guys who are a little smaller as well, so I feel like they have a fit for every type of receiver in their offense. They are able to utilize different body types and guys with different (levels of speed)."

The speedy sophomore continues to develop good relationships with a pair of Buckeye assistants. Even with all of the excitement after the game, he had a chance to briefly catch up with both of them.

"The first visit we had a lot of in-depth conversations," he explained. "On Saturday I got to talk to coach Hartline and coach Grinch and they were just asking me how everything was going, talking about my last game and everything, that was pretty much it."

After a visit for one of the best rivalries in sports, Styles' week has only continued to get better as he picked up a pair of Big Ten offers, the first coming from Michigan on Tuesday.

"Michigan is a really big offer," he said. "It's close to home, Big Ten program. I know a lot of people from Ohio are going to dislike that offer but Michigan is a great program. They have a great football program and university. I'm just happy they gave me the opportunity."

It's early and communication can be difficult with prospects at this point, but there is some familiarity there between Styles and the Wolverines.

"This summer I talked to a few Michigan coaches at different camps that I attended and I got their contact information (at that point)," he explained. "So we started talking a little bit. My freshman year I had went up there and got to see the facilities and everything."

"I talked to coach (Mike) Zordich when I got the offer," he continued. "I had talked to coach (Al) Washington before and he's a cool guy. I'm just getting to know coach Zordich but he seems like a great guy as well."



Purdue was the next Big Ten program to throw its hat into the ring, doing so on Wednesday.

"I was talking to coach (Jamarcus) Shephard and we were just talking about how they have one of the best receivers in the Big Ten right now in Rondale Moore," Styles explained. "He just won Big Ten Freshman of the Year so I thought that was really impressive. They had one receiver with 50 catches and (Moore) had 100 catches so they get the ball in the hands of their receivers. That's really important to me, knowing how well they throw the ball and that I would be able to do some things in their offense."

Yet another Big Ten school is starting to turn up the heat in Michigan State. The Spartans signed a pair of Styles' former teammates in the 2018 class in defensive back Xavier Henderson and tight end Trenton Gillison.

"I have talked to Michigan State and I plan to go up there soon for a visit," he added. "I'm also going to try to get to Michigan."



