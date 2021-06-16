Styles is a return visitor to Ohio State's camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football camp has been a frequent destination for class of 2023 Pickerington (Ohio) defensive star Alex ‘Sonny’ Styles has he made his third visit to campus, second this week, on Wednesday afternoon. The four-star defender has had a chance to work out at his listed position of safety with the Ohio State coaches in the past and Wednesday saw him working out with Al Washington as a linebacker. But it might be a battle amongst the Ohio State coaches as to who would get Styles in their room if the Buckeyes were to land his signature for the class of ’23. “It is right around the corner so I had an opportunity to come back, so I might as well,” Styles said. “I love to come out here and work with the coaches and I really enjoyed be able to work with Coach (Al) Washington, Coach (Kerry) Coombs, Coach (Matt) Barnes as well as Coach (Larry) Johnson, I think is really cool. Working all three levels of defense. I think that's sweet, honestly.”

What about offense? Any thoughts to that side of the ball as well? “I don't know about that, I am going to stay on the defensive side,” Styles said with a laugh. For those who have not followed Styles recruitment in the past, there seems to be a split between Ohio State and Notre Dame with Styles’ father, Lorenzo Sr., as a former Ohio State linebacker and Styles’ elder brother, Lorenzo Jr., as an incoming freshman receiver for the Fighting Irish. Sonny has maintained all along that he is wide open to a host of schools and that it does not just have to be a two-team race, even if others feel differently. And that desire to see schools will keep Styles busy over the summer, at least through the June visit period. “There's been a long dead period, so it was good to get out and see some schools,” Styles said. “Of course, I've been I've been to a few schools with my brother, but it is different when this is for you. And you're the recruit so I'm just really enjoying it.” Styles will start a southern tour at the end of the week as he will visit UNC, Ole Miss, Florida State, LSU and Alabama. He also has plans during the upcoming season to see Clemson and Florida home games. Of course, there are plans to see his brother at Notre Dame as well as checking in on Ohio State. When asked about committing early to a school and helping build a class around him, Styles admitted that he had thought about that and was intrigued by the notion, but that he was not going to accelerate his timeline just to decide early. “I want to commit before my senior season starts,” Styles said. “I'm really going to take my time, whenever the time is right.”