Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa will be part of Ryan Day’s first staff as head coach of the Buckeyes ending speculation that the Urban Meyer hire may leave for another program after the retirement of the former Ohio State head coach. The return of Studrawa was first reported by Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch and later confirmed by BuckeyeGrove.com .

It had been the assumption for a while that @CoachStudOL would return to @OhioStateFB . But there had been some rumblings about him rejoining new coach Mike Locksley with the Maryland Terps. Now I can confirm that Greg Studrawa will be back to coach the Buckeyes' O-line in 2019.

Studrawa will go into his third season with the Buckeyes after being hired from Maryland going into the 2016 season. Studrawa has had stops at LSU, Bowling Green and Arkansas State since serving as a Graduate Assistant on the 1997 Ohio State staff.



There were rumors that Studrawa had been looking at joining Mike Locksley’s new staff at Maryland just a few short days ago but that speculation has been put to rest upon learning that Studrawa will be retained by Day as part of this new staff.

The Ohio State offensive line coach took over for Ed Warinner who left the Ohio State staff to take a position at the University of Minnesota before finally ending up at Michigan in the role of offensive line coach.

In that first season of 2016, ‘Stud’ coached an offensive line that finished as one of the three finalists for the Joe Moore Offensive Line Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line. Also, under Studrawa’s watch, the Buckeyes have had a pair of Rimington Award winners going to the nation’s top center with Pat Elflein and Billy Price.

This most recent season the Buckeyes produced several all-Big Ten linemen with Isaiah Prince being named to the first team (Coaches/Media) along with Michael Jordan to the second team (Coaches/Media) and Demetrius Knox to the third team (Media). While only being named to the second team of the all-league team, Jordan did receive first-team All-American honors from CBS and Sports Illustrated and will have a tree planted in Buckeye Grove because of that.

The 2019 season will pose its own challenges for the returning OL coach with the departure of Prince, Jordan, Knox and Malcolm Pridgeon on the line. Ohio State’s only starting experience on the line will come from starting left tackle Thayer Munford, Branden Bowen who missed the 2018 season recovering from injury, Josh Alabi who got the start in the Rose Bowl and Wyatt Davis who stepped in late in the season to replace Knox who was injured in the final minute of the win over Michigan.