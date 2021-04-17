BuckeyeGrove - Stroud, McCord neck and neck, a cut above in Spring Game QB battle

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Prior to Saturday, Buckeye fans had not been privy to the passing abilities of any of the three players vying for the vacant starting quarterback job in a live-game capacity at the collegiate level, exhibition or otherwise.

Ohio State’s three underclassman quarterbacks each had ample time to put a stamp on their first impression with the viewing public at Ohio Stadium on Saturday though, and while Spring Game results are often inconsequential, a pecking order of sorts under center did seem to be established.

Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud, the presumptive frontrunner for the starting job, did nothing to dispel that notion Saturday, tossing a pair of touchdowns and 185 yards with no turnovers while leading the Buckeye offense on three scoring drives. True freshman Kyle McCord, the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2021 class, was on Stroud’s heels with an impressive performance of his own, throwing 12-for-17 with 184 yards and two touchdowns.

The clear third-place finisher was redshirt freshman Jack Miller, who threw a pick on his opening possession and couldn’t get the Ohio State offense past the goal line all afternoon.

“They’ve learned a lot, but now the race is on over the next few months to figure out who can make the next stride so that they’re further along,” head coach Ryan Day said after the Spring Game.

Miller was the first of the three on the field Saturday, and marched his group down the field before second-year corner Ryan Watts came up with a 50-50 throw intended for junior wideout Garrett Wilson at the goal line.