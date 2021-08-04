COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop C.J. Stroud from soaking up as much knowledge as possible from Ohio State’s then-starting quarterback Justin Fields.

As a true freshman in 2020, Stroud said he hung out with Fields quite a bit, and learned about matters both pertaining to football and life in general. One of those things may have been the physicality of the college game, which Fields –– listed at 228 pounds at the start of the season –– can certainly attest to after absorbing a good deal of punishment under center for the Buckeyes.