BuckeyeGrove - Strong team-first belief evident in Musa Jallow's minutes at Penn State

Jallow was the lone NCAA freshman invited to participate in the USA Men's U18 National Team Training Camp in late-May 2018. He followed that offseason by playing in all 35 games for the Buckeyes during his sophomore season, including 13 starts.

The 6-foot-5 guard has had a unique career in his four seasons at Ohio State. Jallow started 10 games as a freshman during the 2017-18 season, the first of which under head coach Chris Holtmann's tenure.

“Really belief in ourselves," Jallow said. "We felt the momentum shift. We know we’re a good team, and we know we were gonna be able to pull it out. We just had to step on the pedal and be aggressive back. It worked out."

But, it's often the unsung hero who looks deep within themselves to rise to the occasion night in and night out. Redshirt-junior guard Musa Jallow exhibited just that in 24 minutes during No. 4 Ohio State's 92-82 win at Penn State on Thursday, providing a season-high nine points while defending the Nittany Lions on offense that took something from down deep.

It's easy to get caught up in the highest points, flashy dunks and most minutes.

A season-ending ankle injury cost Jallow the entire 2019-20 season, but he made his first appearance against Illinois State in the 2020-21 season-opener.

While his lone start of this season came Dec. 16 at Purdue, Jallow said knowing the Buckeyes are "a deep team," and that each player can "bring something to the table" keeps his team-first mentality strong.

“I just do my same routine everyday and let it take care of itself," Jallow said. "It’s hard to always get the minutes you want, we got so many good players and I love all of them. We’re super tight, so it’s always a great time seeing everybody else play well."

Holtmann said Wednesday it was possible that Jallow would play extended minutes against Penn State, noting a matchup against sophomore forward Seth Lundy may had been in the cards.

Jallow was the second Buckeye off the bench Thursday, coming in just under six minutes into the contest after senior forward John Harrar scored four-straight points.

The Bloomington, Indiana, native made his first bucket less less than two minutes later, and wasn't afraid to mix it up down low, even taking a hit in the final seconds of the first half and appeared to tend to his ankle but would return after halftime.

Jallow made a contested layup in traffic with 15:36 to go in the second half, and finished the game with an +8 plus-minus that was third-best of the game.

"Musa's been great," Holtmann said Friday. "There's games where he's gonna be utilized and needed. He's got to continue to lead the way defensively. I thought offensively his cutting was tremendous. I love what he brought to us last night."

Holtmann said he believes Jallow's team-first mindset has grown as a result of his maturity and assuming a role as an upperclassmen.

"He loves this place, loves this school, understands what that means and represents," Holtmann said. "He's a really smart kid, great kid, and he cares about the right stuff. He's a joy to coach."

As No. 3 Michigan awaits at the doorstep of the Schottenstein Center ahead of Sunday's highly-anticipated top-four showdown, Jallow will likely hear his named called to again provide high-level defense against a Wolverines offense that's averaging 78.4 points per game.

With high stakes on the line and the ever-prevalent rivalry among the two teams, Jallow's team-first work ethic just may be the edge Ohio State will need to take down the Wolverines.