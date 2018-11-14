COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Last week the Buckeye defense finally got it right.

Six points, less than 300 yards and an overall dominance over the Michigan State offense.

Now the question becomes whether or not Ohio State can replicate such defensive ability across the rest of the season.

This time in the year isn't about sweeping changes to scheme or personnel. It's about securing all the little things.

"[It's] making sure everybody's pursuing to the ball, little assignments here and there," redshirt junior defensive tackle Robert Landers said. "Playing our keys the way we supposed to every single play, being more eye disciplined all the way across the board."