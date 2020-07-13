BuckeyeGrove - Strange Ohio State records: Defense/special teams

The present and future landscape of college football is marred with uncertainty, but the past is crystal clear.

Times may seem strange now, but over a hundred-plus years of football at Ohio State, there has been no shortage oddities that have taken place on the field.

We delved into the Ohio State record books to brush up on some Buckeye history and pick out some of the most peculiar numbers, tales or general occurrences that jumped off the pages.

In yesterday’s edition we looked at noteworthy records on the Ohio State offense, but today we move to defense and special teams to bring you more curious cases from the annals of Buckeye history.

Without further ado, here are seven records that made us look twice when thumbing through the archives.