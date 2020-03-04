COLUMBUS, Ohio – This offseason for the Buckeyes will see a couple of young players swapping positions as Cade Stover has moved from defensive line to tight end and with Cormontae Hamilton making the move from defense to offense.

This was not a case of the Ohio State coaches looking to keep each position group at the same count, but rather seeing an opportunity for each player to benefit from the move and be able to take that next step in a new position group. By coincidence, it resulted in one going from the DL to TE and the other going from TE to DL.

Tight ends coach Kevin Wilson actually saw the potential of moving Hamilton last year but being a player who was dealing with a nagging injury, a long way from home, he did not want to send a message to the freshman player out of Memphis (Tenn.) that he was 'unwanted'. So that move was made this year, as was the one with Stover.

"Coach (Ryan) Day brought me in and had a conversation about it and where I fit best and I'm just looking to get on the field this year and really help the team anywhere that I can," Stover said.

Stover has already had a couple of moments where he has shined in practice at his new position, but it is early, and the Buckeyes are still in shorts at practice. But there has been a lot of work leading up to this move as well as Stover has worked with the older tight ends on all of the aspects that it takes to make this type of move, even for a player that has offensive DNA in his system from his high school days.