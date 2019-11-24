The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder, who holds an offer from the Scarlet and Gray, hadn't been back to Ohio State since the summer. He enjoyed his time on campus this weekend, though, and spoke with BuckeyeGrove following his visit.

Recruits traveled from far and wide to come to Columbus this weekend and see Ohio State defeat Penn State 28-17. One player who didn't have to come all that far to see the Buckeyes' victory is Solon (Oh.) 2021 defensive lineman Najee Story .

"The visit was awesome," he said. "I got to see the hype up video and the pep rally (before the game started), then I go to go to the locker room after the game. The stadium atmosphere was terrific and the fans came to play themselves."

Story paid close attention to the Ohio State Rushmen on the defensive line, and envisioned himself playing for the Buckeyes one day.

"I saw myself plugging up holes on the run and getting after the quarterback as well," he shared. " I just love all the hustle and tenacity that they show."

Story also got the opportunity to speak with two of his possible future coaches.

"I spoke with Coach [Larry] Johnson and Coach [Kenny] Anunike," he told BuckeyeGrove. "I talked to coach Johnson before the game and he just asked if I was excited because it was going to be a great game. He also asked how I was doing and told me that he was going to stay in touch. I spoke with Coach Anunike after the game and he said that this is the place to be."

After the latest visit, how does Story feel about the Buckeyes?

"I feel that they have a great culture--the team and the fans, just everybody together," he responded when asked. "I also feel that I’m getting more and more comfortable being there."

Finally, the talented lineman commented on when he will end the recruiting process.

"I want to make a commitment when I feel most comfortable and 100-percent that it’s the right choice," he explained. "I’m looking for the best fit with academics and football. The choice that will give me the best success later in my life."

Story is currently a 4-star, No. 75 nationally, the No. 5 strong-side end, and No. 4 prospect in Ohio for 2021, per Rivals.