COLUMBUS, Ohio – Class of 2021 defensive end Najee Story has not been a stranger to the Ohio State campus as of late. He checked out the spring game several weeks ago and then took part in Ohio State’s first camp of the season on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder already has an offer in hand from the Buckeyes along with some other major offers including ones from Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State and West Virginia to name a few but Ohio State is definitely working hard to keep Story in-state when it is time for a decision.

Thursday provided an opportunity for Story to work out with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson, along with a talented group of defensive linemen that included players like Jack Sawyer and Ty Hamilton, among others.