CHICAGO – And now the Buckeyes wait. Have they done enough? The Ohio State Men's Basketball team won a must-win game on Thursday against Indiana, a game that was considered a play-in game to the NCAA Tournament. Then the Buckeyes came out and played 33 good minutes of basketball before foul trouble and an empty gas tank led to a 77-70 loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Is all of the newfound optimism on Thursday gone just 24 hours later? Make no mistake, the NCAA Tournament has to take 68 teams, regardless of how strong the field is or how weak it is. 2018-19 has produced one of the softest 'bubbles' in recent memories and even with a few bid stealers messing up the equation, there is just not a lot of depth when it comes to filling in 36 at-large bids.

Scott Stuart

A win on Friday would have given the Buckeyes another critical quadrant one win to add to their resume. But the Buckeyes did not need it in terms of showing that they deserve to be in the field. The NCAA takes into account when a team is without their best player, as the Buckeyes were for three games with the suspension of Kaleb Wesson. The Buckeyes lost all three games during that period, including a horrible 18-point loss to Northwestern in Evanston (Ill.). At that point people did not figure that the Buckeyes would be able to bounce back. Ohio State finished 8-12 in the 20-game schedule that the Big Ten put into place this year, four games under-.500 in conference play. Unlike football however, the NCAA Tournament seems to still put value in who a team beats rather than who a team loses to. The Ohio State football team has tasted that in back-to-back years when it came down to the College Football Playoff. Wins at Cincinnati and Creighton in the first weeks of the season still carry weight, more weight than a loss at Northwestern. "Who knows what can happen, I feel like our body of work has positioned us very, very well," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game versus the Spartans. Ohio State will be the answer to a trivia question for years to come. Who was the first team to be No. 1 in the newly installed NET rankings? Ohio State. It was a short run, but at one point this season, the Buckeyes were the darlings of college basketball, even with some flaws at that point of the season and what was considered a less than stellar loss to Syracuse in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Neither Jerry Palm (CBS) nor Joe Lunardi (ESPN) had Ohio State in the dreaded 'last four in' category or playing in Dayton in the opening slate of NCAA Tournament games.

Jerry Palm (CBS) likes the Buckeyes to make the field.