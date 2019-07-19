The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, The Opening and many other summer events are now in the books as players focus on the fall. Here is a look at five players who had surprising performances this summer and could make a move up in the next round of rankings:

Aaryn Parks (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting: A former Penn State commit, Parks recently said Oklahoma and Mississippi State are his two favorites with Florida, North Carolina and others also involved. Overview: Parks was not only the most consistent offensive lineman throughout the Five-Star Challenge, but what especially stood out was that he beat five-star Clemson commit Bryan Bresee on a few one-on-one reps. The 6-foot-5, 294-pound four-star moves really well, he has a great power base, excellent hands and he can also easily move inside if needed. Farrell’s take: We knew Parks, was good but he was even better than expected this summer. He showed off improved athleticism, great footwork and an aggressive nature. His use of his hands was excellent as well, so he has a lot of upside. It’s a loaded class at tackle, but Parks is making his mark.

Michael Mayer (Rivals.com)

Recruiting: Mayer has been committed to Notre Dame since July 1. Overview: Mayer is in a tough spot in the rankings because the two prospects ahead of him - Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington - could be generational talents because of their freakish physical abilities. But the Notre Dame commit had an excellent showing at The Opening, routinely beating high-level linebackers during one-on-ones and high-pointing the football better than anybody at his position. Lots of people are talking about Gilbert and Washington more, but Mayer could have a huge career in South Bend. Farrell’s take: Notre Dame likes well-rounded tight ends and Mayer is just that. He’s a good route runner, he has soft hands and he is a physical kid. Mayer may be overshadowed and it will be hard for him to overtake Gilbert and Washington, but he keeps impressing.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting: The four-star receiver has been committed to Ohio State since early November. Overview: Cornerbacks were giving Smith-Njigba a ton of cushion during one-on-ones as they respected his speed but it didn’t matter because he continued to dominate and win reps. When corners came up to press him at the line he blew by them to make some easy catches. The Ohio State commit has great hands and route-running ability but it’s his speed and acceleration that make him a tough cover for any cornerback in the country. Farrell’s take: I’m a big fan of Smith-Njigba and he gets overshadowed a bit by his fellow Ohio State wide receiver commitments. He’s an excellent route runner and has reliable hands and he can contort his body to make tough catches. And he’s a true deep threat for sure and has shown that. Smith-Njigba strikes fear into the hearts of defensive backs.

Jaquelin Roy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting: A former LSU commit, the Tigers are still heavily involved in Roy’s recruitment along with Alabama, Texas A&M and others. Overview: The defensive line group at the Five-Star Challenge was beaten often by the offensive line group, but Roy was an exception. He weighs 310 pounds, but carries it really well, he’s surprisingly athletic for that size and he plays with a relentless motor. Roy has a little Energizer Bunny in him with a relentless motor that stays on attack mode all the time. The top of the defensive tackle rankings with Bresee and Justin Rogers could be tough to crack, but Roy could be due for a move up. Farrell’s take: Roy impressed because he’s excellent at mixing things up and keeping offensive linemen guessing and I like the way he counters and shows good balance. He’s very light on his feet and will be a solid pass rusher with more development.

Marcus Dumervil (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)