FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Class of 2021 wide receiver Troy Stellato may not be a big name on the Ohio State recruiting radar at the moment but there is a strong chance that every Ohio State fan will know his name soon enough.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder out of Cardinal Gibbons already is sitting with close to half a dozen offers and the Buckeyes are very aware of what the explosive receiver is able to do. Indiana and Purdue both have offered out of the Big Ten and the offer list will continue to grow as Stellato still has two more years as a rising junior.

Ohio State has never been afraid to head to the Sunshine State to recruit receivers and the Ohio State brand carries a lot of weight in the state as the Buckeyes continue to put receivers into the NFL and arguably have produced one of the best in the current game with Michael Thomas who is now playing for the New Orleans Saints.

Stellato recently had a chance to visit Ohio State on an unofficial visit and it went extremely well as the South Florida product left with a whole new interest in the Ohio State program.

"It was amazing, it was surreal, it was the experience," Stellato said. "Just the campus and the facilities that Ohio State has, it is one of the top-notch programs in the country."

Stellato did not leave with an offer but seems to be close to earning one. If the Buckeyes do offer, it might be tough for anyone to beat Ohio State for his pledge.

"That was my first time there and I really liked it and I can totally see myself going there, one day," Stellato said.

There is a clear path to an offer for Stellato and that is going to involve camping with Ohio State in the next month or so.

"They pretty much told me that they really like my game, coach (Brian) Hartline and coach (Keenan Bailey) told me that they really liked me and I am going to go up to the camp in June and that is where I am really looking forward to earning my scholarship offer there. It is just interest right now but I am really looking forward to showing them everything that I have got at the camp. Hopefully I get offered there."

The Buckeyes lost three receivers from the 2018 team and it looks like they could lose four after the 2019 season with KJ Hill, Austin Mack, Binjimen Victor and CJ Saunders all coming to their end of their eligibility. Stellato is still a year out further than that as just a 2021, but the Ohio State receiver room could completely turn over by the time he might have a chance to be a part of it.

What kind of receiver is Stellato, in his own words?

"I take my explosiveness in my game very seriously," Stellato said. "I work really, really hard on my hands, my route running and going up and high-pointing the ball. All the little things like footwork and everything."

There is more than just running out there and catching touchdowns however and it is almost as if Stellato has been listening to the Ohio State way of doing things when it comes to getting on the field for wide receivers.

"I take pride in blocking too, you have to always take pride in blocking," Stellato said. "=If you are not going to block, you are not going to get on the field."

Ohio State's 2019 football camps will take place in June and Stellato is hopeful that come the end of the camp season that he will have an offer in hand. He has no timeline on when he would like to make a decision with two years to go but it certainly sounds like the Buckeyes have a lot of momentum with Stellato at this point.