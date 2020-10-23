BuckeyeGrove - Status report: Hilliard a game-time decision, Garrett, Vincent available

Sixth-year senior linebacker and team captain Justin Hilliard , expected to either back up or split time with senior linebacker Baron Browning at the Sam position this season, is listed as a game-time decision on Ohio State's Week 1 status report. Hilliard has dealt with a multitude of injuries in the past, including an Achilles rupture in the spring ahead of 2019, although he played most of the season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State will be without 12 players on its roster for Saturday's season opener against Nebraska, and a couple key rotational players on defense will be game-time decisions.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie, who defensive line coach Larry Johnson has been high on as a potential aid to the depth in the interior is also listed as a game-time decision.

However, both senior Haskell Garrett and redshirt sophomore Taron Vincent, who have each been out with injuries –– Garrett from gunshot wounds and Vincent a torn labrum –– both appear to be available for the Buckeyes at defensive tackle entering Week 1.

Garrett was favored to be the starter at three-technique tackle going into the season, and Vincent is a highly-touted prospect from the class of 2018 who figures to play the same position.

Freshman safety Kourt Williams will be unavailable after suffering a torn ACL, which was reported last week, and sophomore running back Marcus Crowley remains out while he recovers from a torn ACL of his own suffered last season.

Freshman running back Miyan Williams and cornerback Lejond Cavazos are also unavailable for Ohio State. Special teams coordinator and safeties coach Matt Barnes recently revealed that Cavazos had suffered an injury in the preseason, although details are unclear.