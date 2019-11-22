Status Report/Depth Chart Update - Pre Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The new depth chart and status report is out for the final home game of the season and the Buckeyes appear to have some major names back for this one. Chase Young, Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning and Austin Mack all have come off of the unavailable list and you know that everyone is going to push to play if they are able to in this on.
The Buckeyes did not have any game-time decisions last week but now will have three with Josh Alabi and Matt Jones on the back-up offensive line while Haskell Garrett also joins the list from the defensive side of the ball.
Check out who makes the lists and who comes off and what the most recent depth chart looks like.
Game-Time Decision
* OL Josh Alabi
* DT Haskell Garrett
* OL Matt Jones
Unavailable
* WR Kamryn Babb
* RB Marcus Crowley
* OL Gavin Cupp
* DT Noah Donald
* WR Elijah Gardiner
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* OL Brett Novick
* DB Josh Proctor
* WR C.J. Saunders
* DT Taron Vincent
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Master Teague
Demario McCall -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Chris Olave
|
Austin Mack
|
WR-X
|
Bin Victor
|
Garrett Willson
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann -OR-
Rashod Berry
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Josh Alabi
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Enokk Vimahi
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Kevin Woidke -OR-
Ryan Jacoby
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nick Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Jonathon Cooper -OR-
|
Zach Harrison -OR-
Tyler Friday
|
NT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Robert Landers -OR-
Tommy Togiai
|
DT
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Haskell Garrett
Antwuan Jackson
|
DE
|
Chase Young
|
Tyreke Smith
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
Justin Hilliard
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland
|
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
K'Vaughan Pope -OR-
Teradja Mitchell
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Marcus Hooker
|
SS
|
Brendon White
|
Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
Demario McCall
|
KJ Hill
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall
|
Chris Olave