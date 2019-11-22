COLUMBUS, Ohio - The new depth chart and status report is out for the final home game of the season and the Buckeyes appear to have some major names back for this one. Chase Young, Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning and Austin Mack all have come off of the unavailable list and you know that everyone is going to push to play if they are able to in this on.

The Buckeyes did not have any game-time decisions last week but now will have three with Josh Alabi and Matt Jones on the back-up offensive line while Haskell Garrett also joins the list from the defensive side of the ball.

Check out who makes the lists and who comes off and what the most recent depth chart looks like.

Game-Time Decision

* OL Josh Alabi

* DT Haskell Garrett

* OL Matt Jones





Unavailable



* WR Kamryn Babb



* RB Marcus Crowley



* OL Gavin Cupp

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* OL Brett Novick



* DB Josh Proctor

* WR C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent