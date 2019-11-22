News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 09:15:18 -0600') }} football

Status Report/Depth Chart Update - Pre Penn State

Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
@kevin_noon
Publisher

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The new depth chart and status report is out for the final home game of the season and the Buckeyes appear to have some major names back for this one. Chase Young, Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning and Austin Mack all have come off of the unavailable list and you know that everyone is going to push to play if they are able to in this on.

The Buckeyes did not have any game-time decisions last week but now will have three with Josh Alabi and Matt Jones on the back-up offensive line while Haskell Garrett also joins the list from the defensive side of the ball.

Check out who makes the lists and who comes off and what the most recent depth chart looks like.

Game-Time Decision

* OL Josh Alabi

* DT Haskell Garrett

* OL Matt Jones


Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* RB Marcus Crowley

* OL Gavin Cupp

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* OL Brett Novick

* DB Josh Proctor

* WR C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Master Teague

Demario McCall -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Chris Olave

Austin Mack

WR-X

Bin Victor

Garrett Willson

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Josh Alabi

LG

Jonah Jackson

Enokk Vimahi

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Kevin Woidke -OR-

Ryan Jacoby

RT

Branden Bowen

Nick Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Jonathon Cooper -OR-

Zach Harrison -OR-

Tyler Friday

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers -OR-

Tommy Togiai

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett

Antwuan Jackson

DE

Chase Young

Tyreke Smith

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB

Pete Werner

Justin Hilliard

LB

Tuf Borland

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

K'Vaughan Pope -OR-

Teradja Mitchell

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Marcus Hooker

SS

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

Demario McCall

KJ Hill

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
