PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Well, at least the Buckeyes know when Chase Young is coming back, so his appearance on the unavailable list is not going to come as a shock to anyone. But as the Buckeyes get ready to take on Rutgers, they obviously are not taking any chances with anyone in a game where they are favored by 50-something points and if you are dinged up, you likely are not going.

Who makes the list this week? We take a look.

Game-Time Decision

NONE



Unavailable

* OL Josh Alabi

* WR Kamryn Babb

* LB Baron Browning

* DE Jonathan Cooper

* RB Marcus Crowley

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* SAF Ronnie Hickman



* OL Matt Jones

* WR Austin Mack

* OL Brett Novick

* WR C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent

* DE Chase Young