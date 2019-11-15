News More News
Status Report/Depth Chart Update: Pre-Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Well, at least the Buckeyes know when Chase Young is coming back, so his appearance on the unavailable list is not going to come as a shock to anyone. But as the Buckeyes get ready to take on Rutgers, they obviously are not taking any chances with anyone in a game where they are favored by 50-something points and if you are dinged up, you likely are not going.

Who makes the list this week? We take a look.

Game-Time Decision

NONE


Unavailable

* OL Josh Alabi

* WR Kamryn Babb

* LB Baron Browning

* DE Jonathan Cooper

* RB Marcus Crowley

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* OL Matt Jones

* WR Austin Mack

* OL Brett Novick

* WR C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent

* DE Chase Young

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Master Teague

Demario McCall -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Chris Olave

Jameson Williams

WR-X

Bin Victor

Garrett Wilson -OR-

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Josh Alabi (reported on depth chart but is out this week)

LG

Jonah Jackson

Enokk Vimahi

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Gavin Cupp

RT

Branden Bowen

Nick Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Zach Harrison -OR-

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers -OR-

Tommy Togiai

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett

Antwuan Jackson

DE

Tyreke Smith -OR-

Tyler Friday

LB

Pete Werner

Justin Hilliard

LB

Tuf Borland

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

K'Vaughan Pope -OR-

Teradja Mitchell

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Josh Proctor

Marcus Hooker

SS/LB

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

Demario McCall

KJ Hill

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
