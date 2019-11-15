Status Report/Depth Chart Update: Pre-Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Well, at least the Buckeyes know when Chase Young is coming back, so his appearance on the unavailable list is not going to come as a shock to anyone. But as the Buckeyes get ready to take on Rutgers, they obviously are not taking any chances with anyone in a game where they are favored by 50-something points and if you are dinged up, you likely are not going.
Who makes the list this week? We take a look.
Game-Time Decision
NONE
Unavailable
* OL Josh Alabi
* WR Kamryn Babb
* LB Baron Browning
* DE Jonathan Cooper
* RB Marcus Crowley
* DT Noah Donald
* WR Elijah Gardiner
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* OL Matt Jones
* WR Austin Mack
* OL Brett Novick
* WR C.J. Saunders
* DT Taron Vincent
* DE Chase Young
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Master Teague
Demario McCall -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Chris Olave
|
Jameson Williams
|
WR-X
|
Bin Victor
|
Garrett Wilson -OR-
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann -OR-
Rashod Berry
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Josh Alabi (reported on depth chart but is out this week)
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Enokk Vimahi
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Gavin Cupp
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nick Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Zach Harrison -OR-
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
NT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Robert Landers -OR-
Tommy Togiai
|
DT
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Haskell Garrett
Antwuan Jackson
|
DE
|
Tyreke Smith -OR-
|
Tyler Friday
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
Justin Hilliard
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland
|
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
K'Vaughan Pope -OR-
Teradja Mitchell
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Josh Proctor
Marcus Hooker
|
SS/LB
|
Brendon White
|
Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
Demario McCall
|
KJ Hill
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall
|
Chris Olave