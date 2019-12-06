Status Report/Depth Chart Update - B1G Championship
INDIANAPOLIS - The latest depth chart and status update is out for the Buckeyes on the eve of the Big Ten Championship Game and it does not appear that there are any major surprises with this list.
Last week Ohio State fans were in for a surprise when Shaun Wade made the list and then ultimately was unable to go as a game-time decision. He went through the warm-ups and the decision was made to hold him out. It does not appear that will be the case this week.
One player who is not listed that everyone will be keeping a close eye on is Justin Fields at quarterback. He has been attended to on the field for two straight weeks and will have a go this week with the larger and more productive knee brace on. While that might limit his running ability, it should provide him enough security to be out there and throw the ball around against this Wisconsin defense.
We there any other big names on the list? Keep reading to get the latest.
Game-Time Decision
NONE
Unavailable
* WR Kamryn Babb
* RB Marcus Crowley
* OL Gavin Cupp
* DT Noah Donald
* WR Elijah Gardiner
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* WR C.J. Saunders
* DT Taron Vincent
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Demario McCall -OR-
Master Teague III -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Chris Olave -OR-
|
Austin Mack
|
WR-X
|
Bin Victor
|
Garrett Willson
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann -OR-
Rashod Berry
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Josh Alabi
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Enokk Vimahi
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Matthew Jones
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nick Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Tyreke Smith -OR-
|
Zach Harrison -OR-
Tyler Friday
|
NT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Robert Landers -OR-
Tommy Togiai
|
DT
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Haskell Garrett
Antwuan Jackson
|
DE
|
Chase Young
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
Justin Hilliard
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland -OR-
|
Baron Browning
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
K'Vaughan Pope -OR-
Teradja Mitchell
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade -OR-
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Josh Proctor
Marcus Hooker
|
SS
|
Brendon White
|
Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
Garrett Wilson
|
Demario McCall
K.J. Hill
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall
|
Chris Olave