INDIANAPOLIS - The latest depth chart and status update is out for the Buckeyes on the eve of the Big Ten Championship Game and it does not appear that there are any major surprises with this list.

Last week Ohio State fans were in for a surprise when Shaun Wade made the list and then ultimately was unable to go as a game-time decision. He went through the warm-ups and the decision was made to hold him out. It does not appear that will be the case this week.

One player who is not listed that everyone will be keeping a close eye on is Justin Fields at quarterback. He has been attended to on the field for two straight weeks and will have a go this week with the larger and more productive knee brace on. While that might limit his running ability, it should provide him enough security to be out there and throw the ball around against this Wisconsin defense.

We there any other big names on the list? Keep reading to get the latest.

Game-Time Decision

NONE

Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb



* RB Marcus Crowley



* OL Gavin Cupp

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* WR C.J. Saunders



* DT Taron Vincent