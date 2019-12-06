News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 09:13:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Status Report/Depth Chart Update - B1G Championship

Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
Publisher
@kevin_noon

INDIANAPOLIS - The latest depth chart and status update is out for the Buckeyes on the eve of the Big Ten Championship Game and it does not appear that there are any major surprises with this list.

Last week Ohio State fans were in for a surprise when Shaun Wade made the list and then ultimately was unable to go as a game-time decision. He went through the warm-ups and the decision was made to hold him out. It does not appear that will be the case this week.

One player who is not listed that everyone will be keeping a close eye on is Justin Fields at quarterback. He has been attended to on the field for two straight weeks and will have a go this week with the larger and more productive knee brace on. While that might limit his running ability, it should provide him enough security to be out there and throw the ball around against this Wisconsin defense.

We there any other big names on the list? Keep reading to get the latest.

Game-Time Decision

NONE

Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* RB Marcus Crowley

* OL Gavin Cupp

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* WR C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Demario McCall -OR-

Master Teague III -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Chris Olave -OR-

Austin Mack

WR-X

Bin Victor

Garrett Willson

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Josh Alabi

LG

Jonah Jackson

Enokk Vimahi

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Matthew Jones

RT

Branden Bowen

Nick Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Tyreke Smith -OR-

Zach Harrison -OR-

Tyler Friday

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers -OR-

Tommy Togiai

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett

Antwuan Jackson

DE

Chase Young

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB

Pete Werner

Justin Hilliard

LB

Tuf Borland -OR-

Baron Browning

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

K'Vaughan Pope -OR-

Teradja Mitchell

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade -OR-

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Josh Proctor

Marcus Hooker

SS

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

Garrett Wilson

Demario McCall

K.J. Hill

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}