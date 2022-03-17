Status of critical tournament pieces still a 'final decision' for tomorrow

PITTSBURGH – The status for two of Ohio State’s critical pieces for a potential deep NCAA Tournament run is still a mystery heading into Friday.

Ohio State will not know whether or not starting forwards Kyle Young and Zed Key will be able to play in the Buckeyes’ first-round game against Loyola Chicago until the last minute.

“We're getting healthier,” Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said on Thursday. “We'll know more on Kyle and Zed here tomorrow, but they are getting healthier. The final decision will be made tomorrow.”

The two starting big men have missed essentially the past four games for the Buckeyes. Young played eight minutes before going down with a concussion March 1 against Nebraska, and Key played six minutes against Michigan on March 6 before realizing his ankle was not healthy enough to continue playing.

The two have continued to make progress, Holtmann says, and each of them were active during Thursday’s 30-minute practice window open to the media in Pittsburgh. But neither of them participated in full-court drills, only partaking in warmups. They each remain a game-time decision for Friday.

“We have seen them do a little more, but it's not like they've been able to do full practices,” Holtmann said. “But they have been able to do a little more, which has been encouraging to see despite not being able to do full practices.”

Holtmann has continued to provide updates over the last two weeks on both, but there hasn’t been much substance to say. Their injuries are all about time, patience and the recovery process going smoothly. Holtmann and Co. are hopeful that playing the waiting game on each to get back to full strength will result in getting them back on the court and back to where they left off.