Statement made: No. 4 Ohio State blasts No. 7 Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team lined up in the hallway leading down to the court at St. John Arena for the final Skull Session of the season. The Ohio State Marching Band was just finishing up its set: a small-group rendition of “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”
The soundtrack didn’t seem to faze the team. The eyes of each player were focused; headphones on, heads bobbing, focused.
Walking onto the court, each player kept their eyes fixed forward, one stop on a Saturday work trip. Gathering around a small podium set up in front of the marching band, redshirt senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett took the mic.
“All week, they talk about how tough this team is, how good their running back is,” Garrett began “Forget all that.
“One thing we’re going to guarantee you is we’re going to go out there and whoop their ass.”
Bold.
But maybe not.
This is a team that’s shown its confidence, that’s been heralded as the best team in the Big Ten even when both Michigan State and Michigan remained undefeated. With this team, a complete game didn’t seem to be a matter of if, but when.
The Buckeyes had seen it in spurts, from C.J. Stroud’s accuracy to the defensive line’s dominance up front.
But this was different. This was against a team on a quest for a Big Ten title, against a team with a Heisman contender at running back, against a team that just reportedly offered an 10-year, $95-million extension to its head coach.
Ohio State had to put Michigan State in its place, which it did in its final home game of the season.
Stroud took a knee to end the first half, directly one yard behind the line of scrimmage, jogging off the field with a unit that had scored 49 points and recorded 500 yards of offense.
Statement made.
No. 4 Ohio State cemented ideas it already knew to be true with a 56-7 win against No. 7 Michigan State Saturday: that it was the team to beat in the Big Ten, that it is a College Football Playoff contender, that it is not the same team that lost to Oregon in Week 2.
