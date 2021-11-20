Statement made: No. 4 Ohio State blasts No. 7 Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team lined up in the hallway leading down to the court at St. John Arena for the final Skull Session of the season. The Ohio State Marching Band was just finishing up its set: a small-group rendition of “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

The soundtrack didn’t seem to faze the team. The eyes of each player were focused; headphones on, heads bobbing, focused.

Walking onto the court, each player kept their eyes fixed forward, one stop on a Saturday work trip. Gathering around a small podium set up in front of the marching band, redshirt senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett took the mic.

“All week, they talk about how tough this team is, how good their running back is,” Garrett began “Forget all that.

“One thing we’re going to guarantee you is we’re going to go out there and whoop their ass.”