BuckeyeGrove - Stat Dive: Stacking up the 2020 team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2020 Ohio State football season will be one for the record books for a multitude of reasons that we have gone over at length over the course of the last several months.

The on-again and off-again nature of the season is something that we never have experienced before and hope to never have to go through again. The “will they play this week” or “won’t they” is another thing that made the year a unique one as Ohio State saw its eight-game regular season fall to just five games and the Buckeyes only managed to play eight games total, but that also included playing for a Big Ten and National Championship along the way.

It got us to thinking about how do you compare this season against past seasons in terms of overall team numbers, a tough challenge to do when you are looking at seasons over that timeframe that have gone 14 games in length, versus an eight-game season, something that has not been done since the 1940 season when the Buckeyes went 4-4 in the final year under Francis Schmidt.

We did not want to go that far back in the history books in looking at the numbers, especially with the constant evolvement of the college football game. We decided to look over a span of 20-years instead and it is pretty amazing how numbers changed from the start of the Jim Tressel-era to the end of his tenure, through the Urban Meyer period and now into the Ryan Day run as head coach.