COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes did their part to try and make this a top-10 (or better) match-up but somewhere along the way the Badgers did not hold up their end of the bargain in dropping a game to fall out of the top-10 of the rankings with a loss to Illinois. It is still a top-15 game ready to take place at Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes sitting a perfect 7-0 and the Badgers knowing that a win here could vault themselves back into the top-10. And this honestly could just be the first of two times these teams play based on how the conference races shape up with a return date in Indy very much in play. How do we see this game breaking down between these two teams? We make our weekly picks in advance of the game.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

I am not going to lie, most weeks I write my prediction on Monday, just settle on a score and see what comes to mind as I write it. I really have felt that way about Ohio State's schedule to date. This week, I at least had to wait until Tuesday evening to write my update. Not because I am unsure of who I will pick to win but rather how I see this game playing out. Sure, the Buckeyes have led by 17 in all seven of their games to date this season but on the other side, five of the last six games in this series have been determined by one score, save a 59-0 haymaker that the Buckeyes landed in the B1G Championship Game in 2014. At the end of it all, I know that Wisconsin has not faced a team like Ohio State when it comes to offense. Or defense. The Badgers have played one of the weaker schedules in the top-25 nationally and have not been tested as much as the Buckeyes, who a debate can be made about how much Ohio State has been tested. The Buckeyes have gone on the road to play at Indiana, Nebraska and Northwestern to date whereas the Badgers went to Tampa to take on a horrible South Florida team and then to Champaign (Ill.) to take on Illinois, and lost the game. Ohio State may not know what it is like to be playing from a deficit but the Badgers have only trailed for one second this season and with a much weaker resume than Ohio State, how will the Badgers react when they are smacked in the mouth? At the end of the day, Ohio State is going to need to be able to throw to be able to run. Justin Fields is going to need to be on his game as he should see some solid pressure as the Badgers 3-4 defense will try and do a lot of things to make the sophomore signal caller uneasy. I think there are enough tools around him and if Thayer Munford is even 80-percent for this game, that should be enough to provide cushion for Fields in the pocket. Jonathan Taylor is a great runner and he will get some, but not a lot in this game. Jack Coan is a game manager but no matter how good of a manager he may be, the Badgers are going to be in for a long day as Ohio State will press the Badgers in ways that they have not been tested since a 22-10 loss to Penn State last year. The Buckeyes will win this game convincingly but I don't see a runaway as the Badgers are just too well-coached to fall apart when trouble arises but the Badgers will see the Buckeyes thrive in the second quarter and this won't be within two scores for the remainder. Ohio State 38 Wisconsin 17

Alex Gleitman - Recruiting Analyst

Coming into the season, I wasn't concerned at all that Ohio State could lose this one, as I thought the traditional stereotypes for this match-up would hold true: Wisconsin is one dimensional on offense and their defense can't keep up with the speed and athleticism of the Buckeyes' playmakers for a full 60 minutes. Prior to last week, Wisconsin kind of changed my opinion on that. I know they haven't really played/beaten anyone all that good, but has Ohio State? I do think the Buckeyes' resume is better than the Badgers thus far, but the beatings that UW put on MIchigan (35-14), Michigan State (38-0), Kent State (48-0), South Florida (49-0), and Central Michigan (61-0) were impressive. The defense was flying around making plays and Jonathon Taylor looked like the future first round pick he is, running behind another very good offensive line in Madison. That said, the Badgers didn't look so great against Northwestern in late September, winning 24-15 (OSU won 52-3 in Evanston last week) and got caught looking ahead to the Buckeyes, dropping one late to Illinois 24-23. Even on their worst day, I'm not sure Ohio State could do that this year. While it is easy to just say Wisconsin isn't as good as we thought they were, I really don't think that's the case. Sure, I don't think the Badgers are an elite team like an Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Clemson, etc. but I do think they are a very solid squad who is (usually) fundamentally sound and plays their brand of football very well. Last week's loss will only motivate them more to win this week's game, as there is now no more room for error if they want to achieve their goal of making the College Football Playoff. With a day full of rain looking likely, it's not out of the question that the Badgers could turn this into a slug fest that they want vs. the track race that Ohio State wants. That said, I do think the Buckeyes have the clear talent advantage, they're playing in their home stadium, and it's hard to see them not being prepared to play in this game, given their track record through the first seven this season (especially with the extra day thanks to last week's Friday contest). Many are predicting Ohio State to blow out Wisconsin and cover the 14-point spread, but I think this is going to be closer than most think for most of the game, even if the final score doesn't exactly project that. The Badgers do have a chance to win this one---they'll certainly need to win the line of scrimmage and Jack Coan will have to throw the ball well to have a shot to knock off the home team. In the end, this will be a solid test for the Buckeyes and we'll actually get to see Justin Fields operate in a close game in the fourth quarter---and he'll do just enough, as the Scarlet & Gray scores late to put this one away. Ohio State 31 Wisconsin 20

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

This is the game that everyone has been waiting for, and while some of the air has been taken out it with Wisconsin's stunning loss last week, the talent on the field is the same. It is not every day that a top-flight offense gets to go up against a dominant defense, but that is exactly what will happen on Saturday. Ryan Day and Ohio State will need to find a way to keep the offense clicking against the No. 1 defense in the country. The Buckeyes have passed every test so far this season, but this will be the hungriest and most capable team that Ohio State has played so far. The Badgers need this game in order to stay alive for a playoff berth, and I expect the defense to be playing at its highest level. I am interested to see how Justin Fields responds to the heightened stage and competition, but if it is anything like his previous performances, the Buckeyes should have nothing to worry about on the offensive side of things. On the opposite side, the Buckeyes will be forced to contain the most talented running back in the country. Jonathan Taylor is as advertised, and he will be running behind a huge offensive line. The defensive line and linebackers for Ohio State will be tested harder than they have all season, and it will be interesting to see how the Buckeyes can react to Wisconsin's improved passing game. This game will be a slugfest early on, but Ohio State will make the better adjustments and the Buckeyes will make the bigger plays. Ohio State continues the pursuit of perfection. Ohio State 34 Wisconsin 20

Braden Moles - Staff Writer

Finally, a matchup that inspires some intrigue. Wisconsin will bring their No. 1 ranked defense into The Shoe for the first time 2013, though these teams have played three times since then, once in Madison and twice in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. Ohio State has won all of those matchups, and while I don't think the margin of victory will be quite as big this Saturday, I still think the Buckeyes come out on top. While Wisconsin's defense has ran roughshod over opposing offenses this season, Ohio State's offense presents a challenge they haven't seen yet this season with an electric passing and rushing duo. Offensively for the Badgers, everything begins and ends with Jonathan Taylor, and the Buckeyes have been good at stopping the run this season, so finding a way to stop Taylor's reign of terror this season will be key in winning this game. The key wrinkle I see here is that while the Badgers have a stastically impressive defense, they haven't played the most inspiring of competition, so Ohio State may start finding yards easier than they expected. The same can be said for Ohio State and their defense, but the Buckeyes have overall been more impressive against a lot of the same competition. While it isn't a perfect metric, common opponents are useful to see how well each team is executing, and considering the Badgers lost to Illinois and struggled against Northwestern, I'll take Ohio State to execute better and prepare better for this matchup. Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 17

Ross Fulton - Analyst

Despite a historic upset loss last week, Wisconsin is by far the best team that Ohio State has faced this season (No. 7 in SP+). The Wisconsin offense looks to use different tight end and full back groups, bunch formations, and shifts to create additional gaps that the defense has to defend, before deploying a variety of counter trey runs featuring Jonathan Taylor. Badger quarterback Jack Coan has a talented group of receivers to throw to. But as last week demonstrated, Coan is better when he can throw when Wisconsin wants to; rather than when they have to. Look for the Badgers to use heavy personnel (12, 21, and 22 sets) to force the Buckeyes' 4-2-5 over defense out of its comfort zone and make a decision -- does Ohio State trust field overhang Shaun Wade to play in the box and set the edge? Or do they have to use guys that have played sparingly this season (Bullet Brendon White, Sam Justin Hilliard) in his place? On defense, the Badgers have been stellar (No. 2 in SP+). Wisconsin mixes its base 3-4 front with a 2-4-5 nickel package. Look for the Badgers to try to stick with their 3-4 defense on early downs to limit the Ohio State run game, protected by a cover 3 or cover 4 zone. It will be incumbent on Ohio State to again be patient and work the outside comeback and out routes to keep ahead of schedule, before looking to take shots downfield. The Buckeyes will also likely run tight zone by reading the 4i defense end. This is how Ohio State sprung J.K. Dobbins on two long runs in the 2017 Big Ten Championship game. Wisconsin will likely come out fired up trying to avenge their loss. The Badgers may have some early success running the football and limiting the Ohio State run game. But the Badgers will likely eventually struggle consistently defending Justin Fields and the Buckeye passing game, allowing Ohio State to pull away. Ohio State 33, Wisconsin 19

Kirk Barton - Former Captain

Another week, another snoozer. Not even going to give a long prediction because of that. Our offensive line will eat again and maul the Badgers up front. Justin Fields will account for six touchdowns and it’ll be a laugher. Chase Young will continue his Heisman Trophy campaign with three sacks in the game and a forced fumble. Our secondary won’t be tested either. Buckeyes big. Ohio State 42 Wisconsin 14

NevadaBuck - Bringer of Nuggets

Wisconsin limps into the Little Noon Kickoff fresh off of saving Lovie Smith’s job at Illinois with an awful loss. Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor is the best offensive player we will see all year, but he’ll be shut down this week. Ohio State's own JK Dobbins will outrush him and will be superior. Defensively, our linebackers will need to fill the gaps versus their counter and power run scheme. We’ve owned Wisconsin lately, winning nine of the last 10, so I expect more of the same. Ohio State 35 Wisconsin 7

