BuckeyeGrove - Staff Predictions: Rutgers

The Buckeyes have owned this series. There are not enough televisions in the New York City market to convince any of us that this was a good addition in terms of football. We do understand that there are other considerations there, and that's fine. But for football, this is bad. Real bad. Rutgers may be 1-1 on the year, have a big win over Michigan State in the first week of the season. But something about a blind squirrel and a nut comes to mind here. This is not going to be pretty. How do we see this game going down? Let's head to our predictions. And we want to thank our friends at Hague Water Conditioning who continue to support us here at BuckeyeGrove.com and their generous sponsorship of this piece is an invaluable addition to everything that we do here.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

I don't like to come out and just predict a bludgeoning, but Rutgers, regardless of who the head coach is, makes it hard not to do that.

Let's just call week one what it really was. A fluke. That does not mean that Greg Schiano won't have success at Rutgers, at some point. But not at this point. Rutgers has not been in a game with Ohio State at any point of this series. Rutgers has never led Ohio State, at any point over 24 quarters of football. That is 00:00 minutes of this series. This week will not be any different. MORE: Tale of the Tape The biggest question will be what Ohio State decides its priorities are this game. Will it be to get up, get the starters off and get out of Ohio Stadium with a win? Will it be to shore up the run game, feed Master Teague, Trey Sermon and Marcus Crowley the ball and get some success in that part of the game to carry forward? Will it be something else? Rutgers does not have the horses right now to even make this a game for a quarter, and that is just being honest. You generally don't hit the transfer portal with the frequency and fervor that Rutgers did if you are just a player or two away. Rutgers is just trying to tread water until Schiano is able to get a couple of classes in, maybe convince a few top Jersey kids to stay home and see what happens there. Normally this would be the kind of game where I would predict three or zero points for Rutgers, but defenses are so much further behind offenses this year, I just see a play or two going horribly wrong, something that will drive message boards and coaches mad. Will fill the airwaves of talk radio with hours of fodder. But it won't really matter, teachable moments will occur every week of this season. Ohio State 56 Rutgers 14

Griffin Strom - Staff Writer

It wasn't all that long ago when Greg Schiano was at Ohio State (Joseph Maiorana - USA TODAY Sports)

As far as what history will tell you about the matchup between Ohio State and Rutgers, look no further than this fact; last season’s 56-21 Buckeye win was the closest the Scarlet Knights have come to victory since the two teams began squaring off annually in 2014. There’s one little difference between this season and every one prior though, and that’s the presence of former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano at the helm of the Piscataway program. What exactly does that account for? Well, for one, it has already helped earn Rutgers its first win in a Big Ten game in the past 22 attempts, a season-opening upset win against Mel Tucker and Michigan State in Week 1. The Spartans’ program might be trending in a different direction than Ohio State’s own at this juncture, but MSU pulled out a win against then-No. 13 Michigan last week to show that the Rutgers win might have been even more impressive than we thought. AND: Coombs, Day not worried about Wade after Penn State passing success On paper, one area in which Rutgers appears to possess something of a strong point entering this matchup is run defense. Against Michigan State, Rutgers allowed just 50 yards rushing on 39 carries, and the Hoosiers ran for less than four yards per carry on the Scarlet Knights last week. While I don’t expect the Buckeyes to have the same struggles on the ground, the rush attack is an area of relative weakness for Ohio State this season. Oklahoma transfer running back Trey Sermon has yet to truly take flight, and while Master Teague ran for 100 yards last week, he must continue to show his mettle moving forward. The bad news for Schiano and the Rutgers defense is that the past two starting quarterbacks it has faced have combined to throw 557 yards and six touchdowns against it, and now the Scarlet Knights face a Heisman contender at the position in Justin Fields. Let’s not mince words or get anything twisted though. In the end, it’ll be all Buckeyes, early and often. Ohio State 47, Rutgers 17

Jacob Benge - Staff Writer

It’s Rutgers week, and I think this year’s contest with the Scarlet Knights will be more action packed than usual. Greg Schiano has returned to the helm for a Rutgers team that picked up its first conference win in over two seasons during the first week of the season, capitalizing on seven turnovers on behalf of Michigan State. The only problem for Rutgers is that Ohio State has committed just one turnover, and it came by way of a hard hit to Chris Olave that forced him to exit the game. So if the Scarlet Knights want to hang with a Big Ten powerhouse, they will have to carry over their grit to Columbus. Rutgers ranks first in the Big Ten in tackles for loss per-game with 9.5, and I expect the Scarlet Knights linebackers to make their presence known. Sophomore Mohammed Toure will be returning following an ejection for targeting against Indiana, and he had two sacks in the season-opener. ALSO: Justin Hilliard's false-positive was 'heart-wrenching' It took Justin Fields just 15 completions to rack up over 300 passing yards against Rutgers, and he only played into one drive in the second half. I think Fields will remain in the game into the fourth quarter this year. I expect the Buckeyes receivers to continue their dominant start given Rutgers has allowed at least 238 receiving yards in each game, and Ohio State caught 377 yards in last season’s contest. Could Olave and Garrett Wilson extend their 100+ receiving yards streak? I say yes. Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson touched on how the running backs have split carries so far, and I think this will be Trey Sermon’s week to break out and score his first touchdown as a Buckeye. Master Teague rushed for 45 yards on 10 carries last year, so perhaps the fresh matchup will encourage more use of Sermon. The relationship between Ryan Day and Schiano has been plenty noted from their time coaching together. The Buckeyes have won each of the six contests by at least five touchdowns, and I expect them to give Rutgers a handful. Ohio State 52 Rutgers 17

Marcus Horton - Staff Writer

How will Noah Vedral fare against the Buckeyes? (USA Today Sports Images)

With its most important test of the season in the rear view mirror, Ryan Day and Ohio State appear to stand miles in front of the nearest Big Ten competitor. Day will never admit it, but the road ahead may be the easiest a Buckeye team has seen in recent memory. That does not mean this Rutgers team will immediately lie down and die. Behind head coach Greg Schiano, an opportunistic defense, and an assorted cast of characters on offense, this may be the best edition of the Scarlet Knights that Ohio State has seen. Even so, the matchup appears wildly one-sided yet again. PLUS: Day touches on Rutgers, staying focused throughout the season

Quarterback Noah Vedral is at his third school in four years and has looked inconsistent as a full-time starter for Rutgers. Vedral and company have been out-gained by an average of 108 yards in the first two weeks of the young season and Rutgers has turned the ball over three times in both games.

The rushing attack has three players with double digit carries; starting running back Isaih Pacheco leads that group, averaging a discouraging three yards per carry. The pressure of Tommy Togiai and Ohio State’s stable of defensive linemen should overwhelm Rutgers’ run game and force the mistake-prone Vedral into quick decisions. Rutgers was helped out significantly by Michigan State’s incompetence in the opener, turning seven Spartans turnovers into a massive field position advantage. Ohio State will not give the ball up much, if at all. The Rutgers defense won’t put pressure on Justin Fields nor his talented receivers, and Ohio State’s overwhelming advantage on the offensive line should allow for another decent performance from Master Teague on the ground. Schiano’s team has approximately zero advantage on either side of the ball. In six meetings between these teams, Ohio State has never scored fewer than 49 points and has won each contest by at least five touchdowns. With one of the most talented offenses in program history and an ever-improving defense, this game should be over quickly, no matter how much improvement Rutgers has made. Ohio State 59, Rutgers 13

Justin Whitlatch - Analyst

Ohio State is 6-0 vs. Rutgers all time and that isn’t changing anytime soon. Kerry Coombs and Ryan Day will come into Saturday's game with a simple but effective game plan to let the offense and defense play fast. Talent usually decides these games 9 out 10 times, but that shouldn’t be on the mind for the Ohio State program. Ohio State has to clean up aspects in all three phases to be considered an all around team. Zone pass defense, the kicking game, and improving the running game will be an area of focus to see improvement. Greg Schiano is a name that all Buckeye fans know. Schiano runs a very exotic defense, throwing multiple looks at you on every down. Watching the Indiana game alone, Rutgers threw multiple front, stunts, coverages, and blitz concepts. If you aren’t good at one thing, you aren’t good at anything. REVIEW: Pick Your Poison Indiana did as they pleased vs. Rutgers, and so will Ohio State. Indiana took advantage of Rutgers coverage, and threw for 238. Rutgers defense did play some man coverage, and Indiana got past it with fades/posts. Fields and company ran past Penn State, and they will do so this week vs. Rutgers. This is also a great opportunity to get the RB’s game reps. Fields and company is a proven trait to this offense, but getting the OL and RB’s reps vs all these looks will only help the weeks to come. If the OL and QB can sort out the looks and protections that Schiano will throw at them, there isn’t a way to stop this offense. Offensively, Rutgers hired the offensive coordinator from Oklahoma State in Sean Gleeson. In their first two games, Rutgers has really struggled. Indiana consistently got after the QB with pressure and blitz concepts, and forced many turnovers in their blowout win. They feature zone concepts in the run game, and have not shown much in the passing game. If Ohio State can get after the QB early, this thing isn’t close. Ohio State 56, Rutgers 14

Joseph Hastings - Recruiting Writer

Rutgers started off the season with an impressive road victory over Michigan State. Unfortunately for the program, however, the Spartans are not in the same league as the Buckeyes. Ohio State is averaging 45 points per game, while the Scarlet Knights are allowing 32 points per contest so far this year. Purposeful pun upcoming, but I believe Justin Fields is going to have a field day throwing against this defense. Against opposing quarterbacks this year, Rutgers has allowed just shy of 280 passing yards per game, and has allowed three touchdown passes in each game. Fields has been nearly flawless this season, throwing for one less TD -- six -- than he has total incompletions -- seven -- while also not turning the ball over once. Fields is off to a historic start in 2020, and I see him continuing this momentum against Rutgers. I also don't envision Ohio State having too many issues on the defensive side of the ball against Rutgers offense. There are definitely some concerns I've seen when looking at how they performed against Nebraska in the first half and Penn State in the second half, but I see them putting together a full four quarters of high intensity football against Rutgers. It may be easy to overlook the Scarlett Knights with a road matchup against Maryland waiting for them, though I don't see Ryan Day's squad taking any games for granted this year. Ohio State 62, Rutgers 17

Andy Anders - Recruiting Writer

If Penn State couldn't stop Justin Fields, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and the Ohio State passing attack, there's no chance Rutgers will. The Scarlet Knights have been the Big Ten's laughing stock for a few seasons now, and while new head coach/former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano has made strides this season -- a.k.a. winning a conference game -- I don't expect Rutgers to hold a candle to what's looked like the class of the conference thus far. This game will mainly be about making continued strides where needed for the Buckeyes: fine-tuning the running game, getting the secondary more experience after an injury to junior cornerback Cam Brown and earning more confidence for a position-shuffled linebacker core. Rutgers senior quarterback Noah Vedral looks like an improvement over the Scarlet Knights' slim offerings at the position in 2019, but at just 4.7 yards per attempt through two games there's nowhere he can consistently threaten the Buckeyes. He'll be on the run from the new-look defensive line all night as well. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day takes some mercy on his former coworker but that's the only thing that stops a cataclysmic blowout. Ohio State 52, Rutgers 10

Jake Spegal - Basketball Recruiting Writer

Ah, Rutgers. Here we go again. My biggest takeaway so far this season us that based on the transitive property (which totally is valid in sports, right?) Rutgers is a better team than TTUN. The Scarlet Knights surprisingly took down Michigan State 38-27 in week one of the season before the Spartans took down their in-state rival 27-24 last Saturday. In my opinion, this is most definitely the best version of Rutgers that I have seen so far as a Buckeye fan. Greg Schiano has his squad looking better than ever, as timely defensive plays and grit helped them pick up a week one win and hang around with Indiana in week two. The key to the Scarlet Knights week one win was the fact that they turned Michigan State over a ridiculous seven times. They have struggled to move the ball on offense at times early on in the season, as junior running back Isaih Pachecho has failed to rush for any more than 61 yards in both of their first two contests. I don’t expect Justin Fields and company to turn the ball over more than once or twice on Saturday if they even do at all, so I believe the Buckeyes will roll in this one. I expect Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to continue to dominate in the passing game and I think the defense is going to show continued improvement this weekend. Ohio State 45, Rutgers 10

Fake Urban - @FakeUrban