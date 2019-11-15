COLUMBUS, Ohio - Well, we make picks each week and we have to make picks this week as well. If you like one-sided offensive football, this is going to be the game for you. Rutgers has been an equal-opportunity victim for all comers in Big Ten games and now they are drawing their toughest challenge yet as the nation's No. 1 scoring offense is coming to town. 50-plus-point lines don't happen that often in conference games, especially where the favorite is the road team. Let's just get to the picks already.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

I had to turn in my pick to our Rutgers site earlier this week and I almost felt like I needed to apologize throughout the entire selection as I picked my words carefully, not to come across as some cocky jerk as the words were flowing out of my mind quicker than my fingers could type and furiously trying not to go at/above the 80-point mark. Rutgers is bad. Just awful. I have not watched them closely enough to be able to detail where it all went south for them, but they are so far south right now, they are actually north. Most weeks I do a statistical analysis of who they have played, what that means and what that might mean moving forward. That all stopped this week after I looked at the results from each game and see that things are not getting any better there. I feel bad for those players. Sure, they are on scholarship, they are getting an education, but they also are getting their brains beat in each week, outside of a couple of reprieves against Liberty and UMass. Ohio State could absolutely break 100 points in this game if it wanted to. Scoring 28 points a quarter on this team would be well within the realm of doable. Rutgers has 61 first downs in league play. That is six games. 61. That is barely better than 10 per game. Ohio State is averaging better than 28 first downs per game. And while first downs are not the best metric to track things, if you score fast you don't need first downs, Rutgers is also 28.7-percent on third down. So you have a team that can't get first downs, can't convert third downs, averages about 56 offensive plays per Big Ten game... you know what that means? Ohio State is going to have a lot of offensive possessions. The Buckeyes might not be able to stop scoring on the Scarlet Knights. Plus, they know that they need to have some style points along the way, just to keep the CFP discussion interesting. Ryan Day's squad may average 6.7 yards per play run out of the victory formation in this one. I am picking a wild score for this one and I still am not sure that I am going far enough. Ohio State 70 Rutgers 0

Alex Gleitman - Recruiting Analyst

Another game which will result in pain for Ohio State’s opponent is on deck. If you thought it was bad against Maryland, wait until you see what happens Saturday. This is a game in which the Buckeyes can basically pick the score, and it will just depend on how early the 2s and 3s get in, as well as how much tempo they play with, as they legitimately could hang 100 on the Scarlet Knights if they wanted to. I don’t think Ryan Day will do that though. I don’t think you’ll see timeouts to try and block punts and I don’t think you’ll see the starters in for more than a half, if that, with Penn State on deck, depending on how the game goes. Day knows Nunzio Campanile for too long and will do whatever is in his power to not let the score get more embarrassing than expected for RU. Get the win, get out healthy, and then on to the toughest two-game stretch of the season. Ohio State 66 Rutgers 3.

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

In a twisted way, this game has been talked about more this season than Ohio State's coming matchups with Penn State and Michigan. This matchup is like David against Goliath, but David has a blindfold and a straightjacket on. The intrigue of this game comes not from its winner or loser, but from its point margin. It is hard to imagine a scenario where the Ohio State offense doesn't score at will or the defense doesn't high five Rutgers punter every four plays. This game will be very ugly, and if you want a chance to see Ohio State's backups play a lot, this is the game for you. This game will be about staying sharp and healthy for next week. I imagine the latest the starters will go is to halftime, but I am wondering if Ryan Day will pull the troops earlier ahead of the big matchup with Penn State next week. This game will be a lot to a little. Ohio State 77 Rutgers 0

Braden Moles - Staff Writer

The game we've all been waiting for. The battle between an unstoppable force and a very easily moved object. Quite honestly, I would be absolutely shocked if Ohio State does not cover the 50-some point spread because I think Ohio State will quite easily win by much more. Simply put, Ohio State will do whatever they want and Rutgers will be unable to stop it. This is the No. 1 scoring offense and defense going up against the 128th ranked scoring offense and 125th ranked scoring defense. This is just a cruel joke conceived by the powers above, and I legitimately do feel bad for Rutgers as they have done nothing to deserve this. It really all is going to come down to how long Ryan Day opts to keep the starters in. One half? Looking at a likely 60 burger. Three quarters? 70 plus points, easily. Don't even mention the unspeakable things that would happen if the starters are left in for four quarters, as that's an idea that neither I nor Rutgers interm coach Nunzio Campanile want to think about. Asking for an Italian friend, can an interm coach get fired in the middle of a game? Regardless, I think it's likely the first team will be kept through the first half, maybe even the first series of the second half if Ohio State is feeling adventurous. As for my score prediction, a 74-0 shutout seems mean. I'm just not that type of person. Ohio State 74, Rutgers 3

Ross Fulton - Analyst

Ohio State has one more tune-up before entering the meat of their schedule. According to SP+, Rutgers is not actually the worst team that Ohio State will face this year, but its close (Rutgers is 107, Miami of Ohio is 109). By contrast, SP+ currently shows this to be the best Ohio State team over the last 40 years. This means that this is another chance for Ohio State to work on relative weaknesses in a road environment. Offensively, watch for the Buckeyes to again emphasize the downfield passing game and constraint plays such as reverses to slow down future opponents pursuing front side runs. Defensively, look for Ohio State to again emphasize limiting boundary runs and expanding their third down packages before Chase Young returns. Everything the Buckeye staff does will likely be done with one eye towards Penn State and Michigan. Ohio State 61 Rutgers 2

Kirk Barton - Former Captain

Boring game and somehow it is a 3:30(?????) kick. Our guys will get their quarters in and the travel squad will earn their meal this week as I expect a full rotation to run through. Master Teague goes for 150 yards and the vacation is over next week when Penn State comes to town. Ohio State 65 Rutgers 0

NevadaBuck - Bringer of Nuggets

The third straight bye week will be another snoozer as the Buckeyes face the lame duck Rutgers staff that has become the worst program in America. I look for us to show a million looks, then buckle down for an epic two-game stretch. Excited to see Chug in action. Ohio State 72 Rutgers 0

@FakeUrban - Twitter Icon