Purdue has been one of those teams that has given Ohio State problems over recent years. In the last eight games (we don't vacate games like the NCAA does, so 2010 counts) the Buckeyes are only 5-3 against the Boilermakers and the Buckeyes have never had longer than a seven-game winning streak against Purdue during the history of the rivalry (one that Ohio State holds better than a 72-percent winning percentage in). In 2011, the Buckeyes looked like they were in good position to win the game at Ross-Ade Stadium after Braxton Miller found Jordan Hall on a last minute touchdown pass. But Bruce Gaston blocked a Drew Basil PAT that would have been the game winner to send the game to overtime. There, Ohio State would be held to a field goal while Purdue QB Robert Marve would punch in a one-yard game-winning touchdown run. In 2009, the Buckeyes were No. 7 in the nation going into West Lafayette (Ind.). Ohio State would trail 23-7 after three quarters and 26-10 in the early 4th quarter. Terrelle Pryor would find Jordan Hall from 25-yards out to cut into the lead and after a two-point conversion, Ohio State would only be down eight points. Ohio State would get one final chance with about five minutes left and would drive as close as the Purdue 29-yard-line before Pryor was sacked and left the Buckeyes with a 4th-and-14, a play that the Buckeyes could not convert on. Now, not every trip to West Lafayette has ended in heartbreak, the Buckeyes won their in 2013, 56-0, and of course the famous 'Holy Buckeye' game took place there in 2002 as well. But there is more than enough reason to take pause and notice this is not a great place for the Buckeyes to play at. History won't mean anything come Saturday night as the Buckeyes look to stay unbeaten on the year. How do we see this game playing out? We make our picks.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

I generally try and give these picks a lot of thought and then end up outsmarting myself as the week goes on, so this week I am making the pick very early in the week and am just going to ride or die with it. Purdue got off to a bad start at 0-3 on the year, including dropping a week one league game. For whatever reason, it seems as if the Boilermakers figured something out going into week four and have looked much better from that point going on. Ohio State on the other hand had to go without head coach Urban Meyer for the first three weeks of the season, made it though that stretch, battered and with a key injury, but weathered the storm. Since then, the Buckeyes continue to win but it has not always been a thing of beauty as the defense continues to make too many mistakes and it appears that teams know what to expect from the Ohio State defense while they load up and try and take the run away from the offense. RELATED: Tale of the Tape Purdue is going to score points in this game. Even if Ohio State's defense was not on its heels and dealing with some injuries, this offense has found its way and David Blough and Rondale Moore both are dangerous offensive weapons. But, the Ohio State offense is going to score. This is not going to be the kind of game where the Buckeyes are going to spend a lot of time 'trying to fix the running game'. Ohio State will be able to run the ball, or it will not. And if Purdue dares the Buckeyes to win by throwing the ball, that is just what the Buckeyes are going to have to do. The open week is on the other side of this game and that gives the offensive staff to do a reconstruct, if that is what is deemed necessary. As I said before, both teams are going to put up a lot of points in this one. Ohio State has not faced an offense like Purdue, but Purdue has not faced an offense like Ohio State. I like Ohio State to convert more often in terms of putting the ball into the end zone and while Purdue may amass a bunch of yards, I think the Ohio State defense will hold more than enough times to pull away in the 4th quarter. Ohio State 48 Purdue 35

Ross Fulton - Analyst

Ohio State's last two opponents have featured good defenses and weak offenses. This week, the Buckeyes face a Purdue team that is 17th in S&P+ on offense, but only 84th on defense. The Boilemakers are particularly weak defending the pass. Operating from a 4-3 under, Purdue will likely cheat extra defenders against the run, which could lead to another big day for Dwayne Haskins and his wide receivers. FULTON ANALYSIS: Offense | Defense The Ohio State defense faces a challenge. Jeff Brohm is a very good offensive coach, and Purdue will stretch the field horizontally. Brohm will surely seek to get talented freshman Rondale Moore isolated on slants and other quick routes. Fortunately for Ohio State, they should get several defensive starters back. Look for the Buckeyes to use more quarters coverage schemes -- particularly with Shaun Wade at field safety -- to force Purdue to drive the football. The last two weeks, I expected closer games than the point spread indicated. If Ohio State was rolling, and playing a sleepy noon game against Purdue, I would be more concerned. But after two lackluster performances, everyone is telling the Buckeyes they are terrible. It is a nationally televised night game. I expect a more spirited effort. Purdue will move the football and score some points. But they will not be able to contain the Ohio State offense. The key for the Buckeyes is scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Ohio State 45 Purdue 24

Marc Givler - Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State keeps winning but questions remain about both the defense and the running game and the match-up with Purdue could be a key game in terms of trying to fix those issues. Purdue's offense is humming right now and poses a major big play threat in freshman receiver Rondale Moore so this will be a stout test for the defense to fix some of its issues. Conversely, there is no reason that Ohio State's passing game can't keep churning away and the Buckeyes, on paper, should be able to win the individual battles upfront to get some life back into the running game. Ohio State has a bad history of falling asleep at the wheel in West Lafayette and either getting beat or coming out on top by the skin of its teeth. I think a couple of mediocre performances the past two weeks and a more lively night environment in West Lafayette on Saturday should have the Buckeyes ready to go on Saturday night. I think there will be some tense moments but ultimately Ohio State's depth of talent wins out over a Purdue team that is playing pretty good football right now. Ohio State 38 Purdue 27

Kyle Lamb - Unscripted Ohio Host

Everyone tells me that Purdue is a terrifying opponent for Ohio State. I don't see it. To be certain, the Boilermakers' have a talented offense with a productive pass game that has been racking up some big numbers in recent weeks. But those numbers have also come against the likes of defensive juggernauts Illinois and Nebraska. UNSCRIPTED OHIO: Get caught up Purdue's pass game is very much reliant on getting playmakers in space. They do a lot of short flat passes, WR screens and slants. For sure, the slants are a scary proposition given Ohio State has apparently decided it will live with giving those up. It takes one bad angle against a fast receiver for one of those to go the distance. However, in general, the east-west passing has never been something that works with a lot of consistency against the Buckeyes. In the end, I think Purdue does get some big plays against Ohio State. I also think their defense, which has given less resistance than that of a plastic folding chair, will get torched by the Ohio State pass game. Ohio State wins going away in a high(er) scoring affair. Ohio State 45 Purdue 24

Andy Anders - Staff Writer

My prediction is going a bit tangential this week: I'm not focusing as much on individual match-ups as I am trends. Not gonna lie, this is a tough one for me. I've been going back and forth all week on what I expect the outcome of this game to be, and my score prediction might be different by the time the Buckeyes kick-off Saturday night. This game forces a hard look at the Ohio State team, believe it or not. I'm willing to bet most everyone on here, save for Fake Urban, is taking Ohio State by two scores or less. Here's what my main conflict is: I don't think this is a trap game for Ohio State. The national media landscape is too down on the Buckeyes right now, the entire defense and the offensive line is getting shredded after Minnesota, people are giving them no chance with junior defensive end Nick Bosa's departure and on and on and on. They want to come out and make a statement. Then my mind flips back to one of many sayings from my old high school football coach: Either you can't, or you won't. This is the question that lingers for me about this defense: is it a matter of playing undisciplined, being out of position and playing unintelligent football with some mismanaged schemes or do they truly lack the overall ability to be good? They're all four stars and five stars, right? That means the ability should just automatically be there, shouldn't it? ALSO: Optional Aggression

Simply, the linebackers don't have it. I don't see it. I think every other unit on this team is showing out Saturday, with all the media onslaught they've heard, and every single other unit has shown enough flashes of consistent, quality play. Not the linebackers though. Every time I watch a run play, they allow themselves to be blocked. It's not a lack of effort or heart after this many times happening. No one in that corps can block shed, period. I don't see a rip. I don't see a swim. I don't see a push-pull. They aren't even attempting those moves... like they aren't even in the arsenal. And against the pass, outside redshirt sophomore Malik Harrison (who's had injury problems), forget about it. Purdue, with freshman receiving sensation Rondale Moore and quality senior quarterback David Blough has too much film to work with under an offensive mind like coach Jeff Brohm's not to shred a group of run-first linebackers who can't shed like this. Ohio State wins because all the other units are ready to play, but it's ugly again. Prove me wrong, linebackers, or adjust the defensive scheme to account for their flaws, coach Greg Schiano and company. I realize this prediction sounds more like that of a fan... but at my heart, that's still what I am. I desperately want this team to prove everybody wrong. Things as is, don't think they do. Ohio State 38 Purdue 31

Cameron Thompson - Staff Writer

I have gone back and forth with this prediction for a while now and with the way that the Buckeyes have played on defense, along with the certain departure of Nick Bosa to the NFL Draft, this could be the trap game that I thought the Buckeyes would fall into at the beginning of the year.

The matchup between the Purdue offense and the Buckeye defense is one that gives me pause. Purdue's David Blough and Rondale Moore have been lighting teams up in the last four games and seem to have found their stride with the offense averaging 38.75 points per game. Combine that with the Buckeye defense that has struggled to defend the pass on slants and jump balls and there might be some problems. PLUS: Linebackers to be tested against Purdue

Dwayne Haskins and the Buckeye offense shouldn't meet much resistance when going up against the Purdue defense. The only thing that could get in the way of the psyche of Ohio State is the historically weird trips to West Lafayette, Indiana where highly-ranked Buckeye teams would fall to underachieving Boilermaker teams. The most recent example was when Ohio State traveled to a 1-5 Purdue on October 17, 2009 and lost 26-18, crushing any hopes for a national title. If the Buckeyes continue to have problems with big plays on defense, as they have had all year, this will be a high-flying, high-scoring shootout. The number one focus of the defense should be to stop Moore, but that's easier said than done. Haskins shouldn't have a problem having a career day, but the continued defensive deficiencies for the Ohio State defense will keep this close well into the fourth quarter with Haskins winning the game late. Ohio State 44 Purdue 41



NevadaBuck - Bringer of Nuggets

The ultimate trap game has arrived on the schedule for this edition of the Buckeyes, as a resurgent Purdue team is on the schedule and their place has been a tough out for us since the Mike Doss days. Here is what I look for. We obviously have become a very strong passing offense in the Haskins-era, and I look for that to continue this week. However, the heat has been turned up on Coach Stud and the offensive line to get the running game going, as missed assignments and a lack of cohesion in combination blocks has been a big point of emphasis this week. Purdue will be aggressive in keeping us one dimensional. Defensively, we will have our hands full with budding superstar Rondale Moore. Defensively, Bill Davis will be on borrowed time if he cannot get his players to play at a higher level. Coming down the stretch and rolling towards the last game on the schedule, the back seven has to play with better technique and effort to stop these huge gains that we have been giving up on a weekly basis. The bye week is coming at a perfect time, and I am hoping our guys are not looking ahead. Ohio State 41 Purdue 28

Kirk Barton - Former Team Captain/Staff Writer

The house of horrors known as Ross-Ade Stadium rolls up on us in a big night game for the Buckeyes, a game that literally scares me to death due to Purdue's sneaky ability and our impending bye week. The bye week is both a joy and a curse for the coaching staff, as keeping the players who are excited to get some time off locked in for the task at hand can be a huge deal. We are humming along on offense, but Thayer being beat up causes concern for us and could potentially reveal how paper thin our OL can be. Having Brady Taylor and Branden Bowen get back in the fold will be huge for the stretch run, as both have the ability to start for us either full-time or in a pinch. On defense, losing Nick Bosa for good gives some of our DE's a chance to really seize the moment opposite Chase Young, but losing his leadership will be massive for the defensive line room. The Bosas have been the standard everyone could point to, so losing that hurts the younger players as much as anyone. Most teams could not recover from losing the best player in college football, but we will try. Obviously, the big plays have to stop, and I think Purdue could end up being the best offense we have faced to this point. They have some major playmakers, so we better be on our stuff better than we have been all season. If not, it will be way closer than it needs to be. Ohio State 35 Purdue 24

Andrew Zoldan - Social Media Intern

It’s getting pretty easy to predict how the offense will play, but the defense is the side of the ball that is keeping Ohio State fans, and opposing offenses on their toes. We know Dwayne Haskins will throw for at least 300 yards and 3 TDs, and we know that Mike Weber and JK Dobbins will get whatever they want on the ground, but what will the defense do. Will they be able to stop David Blough, and Purdue’s offense who have won three in a row after starting out 0-3? I think this is the week that Ohio State’s defense finally shows their dominance. They no longer can say “when Nick Bosa comes back” because that is officially not happening. I expect Ohio State to head into West Lafayette, an always tough environment to play, and make a statement. While Purdue is not overwhelmingly good, this would be a statement win for the Buckeyes, if they can do it with some authority. I do however expect Purdue and Blough to find some offense early. I think he’ll throw for 200+ yards and 2 TDs, but that will not be enough as the Haskins train will continue to steamroll through the Big Ten. Ohio State 54 Purdue 17

Fake Urban Meyer - @FakeUrban