The Buckeyes have absolutely owned the series with Northwestern through the years to the tune of 61-14-1 since the first time these two teams met in 1913, a 58-0 rout by the Buckeyes in Columbus (Ohio). Just to add to the dominance, Ohio State has only lost once to Northwestern since 1971, a 2004 loss in Evanston (Ill.). Urban Meyer has only faced the Wildcats twice as Ohio State's head coach as Big Ten scheduling and different divisions have kept these two teams apart for so many years. In 2016 the Buckeyes won a way-too close 24-20 game in Columbus and in 2013 the Buckeyes were 10 points better in a 40-30 game that saw a backdoor cover for the folks in Las Vegas and sportsbooks abroad. History will be talked about this week leading up to the Big Ten Championship Game but won't mean a thing once the ball is kicked. The Wildcats looked like a team that was falling apart after a week one win in Big Ten play with three-straight losses (including to Duke and Akron) before finally righting the ship against Michigan State to start the month of October. Fast forward to today and the Cats put up an identical 8-1 league record to the Buckeyes, but truth be told, the road was a little easier to navigate in the West than the East. Few people are expecting the Wildcats to put up much of a fight but many felt the same way going into the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game with Michigan State and Ohio State came out with a 34-24 loss to the Spartans. How do we see this game going down on Saturday night? We make our picks.

The Buckeyes not only need a win in this game but a convincing win to give the College Football Playoff committee something to think about. Will this team be able to get back up after a thrashing of the Wolverines just a week ago? So many people were ready to write this team off when it dropped a embarrassing game at Purdue, a game where it felt like the team quit at the end and saw a 29-point margin of defeat at the end of the game when it could have been much closer and erased this giant albatross that the Buckeyes are trying to deal with on their CFP resume. A lot of things could be fixed in this game with Northwestern. Yes, everyone is going to be watching what is happening in the Big 12 with Texas and Oklahoma but the Buckeyes better not be, at least not until after their game is over. This Northwestern team has been able to ugly up some games this season. The Wildcat defense has not allowed more than 31 points since its loss against Akron early in the season and in the last three games, nobody has broken 20 points against NU. RELATED: Tale of the Tape Northwestern's offense is a lot better since the emergence of Isaiah Bowser at running back. This has made the Wildcats more balanced in their approach and since Bowser has entered the lineup, quarterback Clayton Thorson has not had to attempt more than 34 passes since, a fraction of the 62 attempts against Nebraska earlier in the season. At the end of the day, the Buckeyes will be up for the challenge. They were in Indy last year and took care of business against Wisconsin. They also know what it is like to win the Big Ten Championship Game and still be left out of the playoffs. There are enough players on this team that still have that bitter taste in their mouths to not allow that to happen, or at least leave enough of an impression on the committee to make it tough to leave them out this year. It is a fast track at Lucas Oil Stadium and while nobody has run for 200 yards on Northwestern since Purdue did it in week one, Ohio State will get it done on the ground this week while Dwayne Haskins will be efficient in the offense and continue his assault on the passing record books. Ohio State's defense will have a moment or two where it may look like the defense of old, but those moments will be few and far between as they do a good job of keeping this Northwestern offense in check as the Buckeyes cruise to a 12th win on the season and then have to wait and see what the crew in Grapevine (Texas) think of their resume. Ohio State 45 Northwestern 17

]Ohio State faces an entirely different strategic and psychological challenge from last week. Unlike Michigan, Northwestern plays primarily soft zone cover 3 or cover 4 behind its 4-3 over, allowing for one or two run-focused safeties. Although Northwestern is much better defensively than offensively, weaker against the pass than the run. So, the Buckeyes must take advantage of that soft coverage on early downs, hitting vertical stem routes against the corners, and inside breaking routes between linebackers, before taking advantage of nosy safeties with play-action for explosive play. Most importantly, Ohio State must finish drives. The Wildcats are very good in the red zone, playing tighter zone coverage with constricted space. The Buckeyes must continue to use formations and constraints near the goal line to finish off drives. ANALYSIS: A Step Ahead Northwestern is statistically a very poor offense. But the Wildcats are sure to try to put Ohio State second level defenders in run-pass conflict with bunch sets, short passes, and screens. The Buckeye defense must again limit the run game and explosive plays, putting the onus on Northwestern to sustain drives. Ohio State has its last chance to make an impression with the playoff committee, and it needs a good performance from its defense to do so. Ohio State 43 Northwestern 12

Ohio State saved its best for last against Michigan, playing the most complete game it has all season and now the narrative has very quickly shifted to why this team should be in the playoffs instead of why this team won't be in the playoffs. Yet there is still another test to pass and the Buckeyes cannot simply rest on Saturday's performance against Michigan. They must duplicate that performance against Northwestern to have any shot of making it to the College Football Playoff. Northwestern has done a hell of a job this season, even losing top offensive weapon Jeremy Larkin early and while last week wasn't a true bye, the Wildcats were able to get some guys some rest and have had some extra time to prepare for this one. MORE: Behind Enemy Lines But confidence in sports can't be underestimated and Ohio State has it right now. This isn't some random October game where a let down should be in play. The stakes are huge this weekend and I don't think the Buckeyes will come out flat off the big win against Michigan. Ohio State is in a comfortable, weather-controlled environment and the offense is humming right now with the return of the running game. Northwestern fights and claws, because that is what tough and well-coached teams do. And they'll hang around for a bit, but Ohio State pulls away in the second half. Ohio State 41 Northwestern 21

'I don't know where I'm going, but I sure know where I've been.' Whitesnake may as well have been singing about Ohio State because after last week's thrashing of Michigan by the Buckeyes, I still don't know what to make of Ohio State. If that team shows up Saturday night in Indianapolis, it will be a long game for Northwestern who saw the seas open up in the west like Wildcat alum Charlton Heston in the Ten Commandments. The Wildcats won, seemingly by default, after an 1-3 start and an 0-3 non-conference performance. This Wildcat team is heavily built on defense and lacks big play guys that have exploited the Buckeyes' defense in the past. Although it's possible their defense is good enough to give Ohio State a little test, I'm inclined to think OSU picks up where they left off against Michigan. Meanwhile, with Northwestern down to their third kicker, not many big plays in the pass game and a bigger, bruising tailback rather than a fast home run hitter, I see the Ohio State defense also having another great day. UNSCRIPTED OHIO: Get caught up In the end, Buckeyes get it done with a few style points. Ohio State 41 Northwestern 17

Ohio State is riding a tidal wave of momentum into Indianapolis after smoking No.4 Michigan the way it did. A statement win is required for any playoff hopes should No. 5 Oklahoma beat No. 9 Texas in the Big 12's title match, and there's no reason the Buckeyes can't do it. I know personally I've written at length about the passing attack's strong advantage against the Northwestern secondary. You think redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins and this insanely talented and deep receiver room tore the Wolverines' top-ranked pass defense to shreds in the Horseshoe last week, wait until they play in a dome against the 80th-ranked defensive backfield. PLUS: Exploiting Mismatches The preparation of coach Pat Fitzgerald and company shouldn't be overlooked, and Northwestern may keep this close early, but in the end one or two big throws from senior quarterback Clayton Thorson won't be enough to drag a bad rushing attack and overall poor offense along. Ohio State overwhelms by mid-third quarter and runs away with a Big Ten title and potential playoff berth. Ohio State 55 Northwestern 17



Amidst all of the struggles and distractions throughout the season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and for Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, it has been a successful season going 11-1 and capturing the Big Ten East Championship. What would make it even more successful would be if the Buckeyes were to beat Northwestern and represent the Big Ten in either the Rose Bowl or the College Football Playoff. However, before getting too far ahead into the future, you can't dismiss the Northwestern Wildcats, who are a decent team that has claimed the Big Ten West title and are looking to pull off a major upset. Pat Fitzgerald's Wildcats have had a great year that could be even better if they would have made a play or two more in close defeats to Michigan and undefeated Notre Dame. ALSO: Big challenge in facing Clayton Thorson The Buckeye defense will have to contain pro-style 6-foot-4, 228-pound Clayton Thorson who is a goal-line running threat with eight touchdowns and has a number of capable wide receivers to throw to like Flynn Nagel, Bennett Skowronek and Cameron Green. Also, a true freshman and physical runner Isaiah Bowser gets the load of the carries with 161 on the year for 736 and six touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. The most interesting matchup will be between the Ohio State offense and the Northwestern defense. We all know how prolific and dynamic that the offense can be under the tutelage of Dwayne Haskins, but this Northwestern defense is another good test for the Buckeyes allowing just 21.7 points good for 29th best in the country. The Buckeyes will have to be focused and make sure that there isn't a let down coming off of a huge win over Michigan and give that same effort on defense that was seen in that game. If the Buckeyes play the way they played against Michigan for the rest of the way, they should get past Northwestern with ease and either be Rose Bowl Champions or deep in the College Football Playoff . Ohio State 45 Northwestern 21

Imagine how you were feeling and what you were doing as Maryland lined up for a 2 point play to beat the Buckeyes after dropping 50+ points on them... Now fast forward to how your feelings and love of this team has shifted from that moment to now. Dwayne Haskins broke Drew Brees passing TD record in what will likely be his final game in the Horseshoe and he put on a spectacular performance. Meyer also has never had a Buckeye in NY for the Heisman, so I think he will empty the chamber to get Haskins there. Everything is in front of us and we need Texas Tom to do his thing and the Buckeyes have a real shot at it all. Northwestern limps into the championship coming off a win versus a hapless Illinois team and with four losses. Color me happy it isn't Wisconsin on the other end of the field. I think the speed difference will be every evident from the jump. I look for Haskins to secure an invite to NYC and for us to make the selection show very meaningful on Sunday. Ohio State 35 Northwestern 17

I think Coach Meyer sees his shot and knows that style points are everything this weekend. Mike Weber and JK Dobbins have a real shot to hammer this NW defense, and that is what always opens up our throwing game to an even greater extent. I look for Dwayne to continue his sensational season and march towards the NFL Draft by posting another 5 TD game. Defensively, we gave up points last week but made some huge plays when we needed it (counting the punt block). I really feel like the group is playing harder and is working to be more gap sound (Maryland was as bad as I've seen in that regard). I think Dre'Mont Jones will cap an All-American year with a huge day and we will force three turnovers. Ohio State 59 Northwestern 21



