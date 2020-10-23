BuckeyeGrove - Staff Predictions: Nebraska

We are 24 hours away from kickoff and it is still all systems go. For those of you who like to wager, in the last six games, Ohio State has covered four times, with the exceptions being in 2018 when a 17-point favorite Ohio State only won by only five in a game that was not nearly as close as the score would indicate. And then of course there was 2011, but we have already said too much there. That game has scarred many for life. This time around the Buckeyes are an 26-point favorite and quite honestly should be a double-digit favorite most of the way through this season, outside of a week two game at Penn State. One other interesting trend is that the under has hit the past two games in this series as the over had hit in the previous four. The O/U for this game was around 67.5-points midweek. Now, none of that really means anything when it comes down to what this game is going to look like on Saturday afternoon. Both teams will have plenty of emotions going into this game and the team that is able to deal with them quicker and better will be at an advantage. The Buckeyes are experienced, focused, at home and most importantly a much more talented and deeper team. But that has not kept teams like LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida from falling to teams that were major underdogs (with the first three teams losing multiple games so far this season). How do we see this game going down? We make our first predictions of the season as the Buckeyes and Huskers are a day away. And we want to thank our friends at Hague Water Conditioning who continue to support us here at BuckeyeGrove.com and their generous sponsorship of this piece is an invaluable addition to everything that we do here.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

How excited am I for the start of college football in the Big Ten and for the Buckeyes? Excited enough that I wrote this preview almost two weeks before the start of the game. I have had a long offseason to think about what this Ohio State team may look like, little did I know that a season delay was in the cards, three versions of a schedule and finally a late-October start. I knew as long as there was not major injury news that came out in the 12 days leading up to the game, my thoughts were not going to change along the way and there was no need to wait until the 11th hour to put my thoughts down to paper. Even if Justin Fields does not throw another touchdown in his Ohio State career, he has proven to be one of the most important Buckeyes in several generations with his work and deeds leading up to the start of this season. Fortunately, he is going to throw some more touchdowns while in an Ohio State uniform. ALSO: Tale of the Tape: Nebraska The Buckeyes know that the look test starts from the moment they step off the bus over from the hotel and there is not going to be a ton of margin for error. That does not mean this team will come out and play a clean game in week one, that is just asking way too much for any team, regardless of how talented they are. This game is going to come down to how much has Adrian Martinez grown from last season and how often he can find ways to get the ball in the hands of Wan'Dale Robinson. The Nebraska rushing attack really will be tied directly into this as well with Martinez and Robinson being the weapons of concern, not Dedrick Mills or any traditional running back.

Scott Frost has had a long offseason to think of ways to try and exploit defenses and has had several weeks to think about opening up against the Ohio State defense, one that will be looking to replace a lot on the defensive line and in the secondary. On the other side of things, the Huskers will need to find a way to slow down an Ohio State offense that could be better this year than last year. Yes, many of the receivers are gone as are two on the line as well as JK Dobbins. But this Ohio State team really has reloaded and will bring the best offensive line in the league to the table. Nebraska is going to score more points than Ohio State fans are going to be comfortable with but the Ohio State offense is going to score more points than Scott Frost is comfortable with. The Buckeyes will stall on some drives and will have plenty to work on from week one to week two, but this game should be in hand pretty quickly. Ohio State 45, Nebraska 20

Griffin Strom - Staff Writer

Oddsmakers like the Buckeyes big on Saturday, and I’m not saying that couldn’t very well be the outcome of the season opener. But with all the irregularities surrounding the start of the Big Ten season, I’ve got a sneaky feeling this contest could be slightly closer than advertised. I tend to think the unconventional circumstances favor an unpredictable end result, and the most predictable conclusion to the game appears to be a landslide Ohio State victory. The Buckeye defense nearly shut the Huskers out at home last season, but that was with a Silver Bullet squad that returned nine starters from the year prior, even if the 2018 version was a far cry from the 2019 edition. PLUS: Going to see a different Munford in 2020 This year, Kerry Coombs and Greg Mattison must replace seven starters, and despite the Buckeyes’ familiarity with the Nebraska program, it’s not exactly a stretch to think that could yield a few more points scored by the Scott Frost's offense than the single digits it put on the board last season. Not to mention, even with a regular buildup to last year’s opener, the Buckeyes gave up 21 points to Florida Atlantic –– a number they did not allow for the following eight weeks. After a nightmare performance from Adrian Martinez a season ago in this matchup, the junior QB will have added motivation to help his team find the end zone more than once, and gain some separation from backup Luke McCaffrey. I think there could be early hiccups on offense for Justin Fields and company, as was seen in quite a few first quarters in 2019, but I don’t believe the Ohio State offense will struggle to score for very long. Am I playing Devil’s Advocate in anticipation of the lopsided predictions in favor of the Scarlet and Gray? Maybe. But either way, my crystal ball is telling me the margin of victory won’t be quite as big as some project. Ohio State 38, Nebraska 24

Jacob Benge - Staff Writer

Scott Frost is still looking for his first win over Ohio State (AP)

For such a long layover between the last Ohio State game and the first one of 2020, the spread is rather large in my opinion. That won't prevent me from believing it isn't attainable, however. Adrian Martinez has started the last two contests against Ohio State under Scott Frost's Nebraska team. He slung 266 yards the last time he was inside Ohio Stadium, outthrowing record-breaking passer Dwayne Haskins, but was particularly unimpressive in his 2019 showing against the Buckeyes. Martinez has also flashed his wheels against the Buckeyes, having rushed for at least 72 yards in each game against the scarlet and gray. For the third time around, one may think Ohio State could have Martinez figured out by now. But the Buckeyes defense presents new names, and the Cornhuskers offense returns familiar ones. AND: Werner's position change I'll be keeping a close eye on the Ohio State defensive line, which is my first key to the game for the Buckeyes. I expect Zach Harrison to begin his breakout season strong as the D-line lost three starters following last season, and will be challenged by running back Dedrick Mills, who had 67 rushing yards in last year's game. My second key to the game for the Buckeyes is figuring out and riding with playmakers on offense. From running back to wide receivers, having depth and strength in numbers is good, but only if it works. I put my faith in Master Teague III for the lion's share of carries considering he finished top-10 in the conference as a backup, and Trey Sermon's fresh eyes from the Big 12 will be beneficial at times. I also see seven formidable receivers on the roster; Ohio State must ride with the playmakers to find success. Ohio State doesn't have the benefit of a nonconference game to work out kinks, nor does that mean they have much recent film of their opponent. But, as Ryan Day has emphasized throughout the preseason leading up to his second season at the helm, "everyone's in the same boat." I expect some hiccups for the first game of the season after waiting and working so long to get here, and the Buckeyes have plenty of talent to overcome them. Ohio State 38, Nebraska 17

Marcus Horton - Staff Writer

Scott Frost brings back plenty of experience on both sides of the ball. His entire starting offensive line is back to support a running attack that retains its best three rushers. But the outcome of this game truly depends on the talent gap between the Ohio State and Nebraska. Sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Jones is the most explosive player on the Cornhuskers roster. He’ll need to make big plays to keep his unit in the game. Third-year quarterback Adrian Martinez will be huge in keeping the Nebraska offense within striking distance. After a brutally disappointing sophomore season in which Martinez took a step back in every statistical category, he had to re-earn his starting spot over the off-season. If we see the Martinez everyone expected last season, this game could be a lot closer than many think- especially considering Ohio State's inexperienced defense. ALSO: Ohio State defense preparing for dynamic Nebraska playmakers On the flip side, the Nebraska defense was subpar nationally last season and holds no advantages in any aspect of the matchup. It will need to pressure Justin Fields early and often, something that is easier said than done against a renowned Ohio State offensive line. If Fields does what he wants in the pocket, the Nebraska secondary cannot match up with Ryan Day’s host of athletic receivers. The run game is what I'm most excited to see. J.K. Dobbins ran for 177 yards at Nebraska last season; anything in the ballpark of that production from Trey Sermon and Master Teague combined would be icing on the cake. Simply put, Ohio State has far too many weapons for any defense to handle, let alone an uninspiring Nebraska unit. Frost and company will be prepared for the trip to Ohio Stadium. What Nebraska lacks, however, is any sort of success against Ohio State. The past four seasons have yielded four Ohio State wins and a 202-55 overall advantage on the scoreboard. Don’t expect that to change on Saturday. Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17

Justin Whitlatch - Analyst

What will Pete Werner's (20) move to WLB mean? (Scott Stuart)

Talent alone should drive the outcome of Saturday’s match up vs. Nebraska. Nebraska comes into Saturday’s game with zero 5 stars on their roster, and twenty-two 4 star athletes. Meanwhile, Ohio State will bring fourteen 5 star athletes, along with fifty-two 4 star athletes. The talent gap is strong in this one, and Nebraska should be in for a long night. Nebraska hired one of Scott Frost’s close friends in Matt Lubick as their new offensive coordinator. He has had success elsewhere, and I’m confident the offense will look much better than it did in 2019. They both believe in establishing the run with reading 1st level defenders, conflicting run/pass defenders, and taking shots off the run. Nebraska will look to feature Adrian Martinez and Dedrick Mills in the run game with zone reads, zone and counter bash, and dart read concepts to even up numbers vs. Ohio State’s 6 man box. With Pete Werner moving to WLB, I think Frost and Lubick will look to take advantage of the flip from SLB. This makes me believe that they will target him with RPO’s, and read him in the run game to make him play slower than normal. In the passing game, the Cornhuskers will feature Wan’Dale Robinson in the slot with Shaun Wade moving to the outside corner. Nebraska will look to exploit an inexperienced DB vs. Robinson, so look to see some 1 on 1 deep balls or isolation shots. Kerry Coombs will consistently call more man coverage, and simulated pressures that the Cornhuskers will have to adjust to. With Baron Browning getting the start at SLB, this is a perfect opportunity to get a speedy slot (Robinson) matched up with a inexperienced LB in man coverage. Ryan Day and the offense understand that Nebraska is replacing a majority of their front 7 in their 3-4 defense. This leads me to believe that Day will hang his hat on mid-zone with Trey Sermon and Master Teague. The Buckeyes had a ton of success with mid-zone vs. Nebraska in 2019, and I don’t see that changing in 2020. I expect to see more consistency with 12 (1 RB, 2 TE) personnel with the offense this year with the depth at the TE position, and comments from Day in the off-season. Because of this, Nebraska will have to bring a safety down to account for the 2 TE sets. This will help create 1 on 1 balls to Chris Olave and Garret Wilson. It will be expected to see the isolation shots to get thrown on the outside with a safety rolling down to the H and having a middle of the field free-safety. The Buckeyes will just have too much on offense, and I think a slow start on D. Ohio State 49, Nebraska 21.

Joseph Hastings - Recruiting Writer

The history of games played between Ohio State and Nebraska is not an expansive list, but it has been completely one-sided. The Buckeyes have won seven of their eight matchups with the Cornhuskers, including the last five games. Nebraska's only victory against the program came in a close 34-27 victory at home in 2011, a season in which Ohio State went 6-7. Also, in the Buckeyes' seven victories against the Cornhuskers, they've won by an average margin of victory of just shy of 30 points per game. Even looking at recent history, Ohio State is just a superior team to Nebraska at this time. It has been a seamless transition for the football team from Urban Meyer to being under Ryan Day's helm as they were just one game short of an appearance in the national championship last year. Meanwhile, Nebraska has won just 13 games combined in the past three seasons, compared to Ohio State winning that many contests in their 2019 campaign. The Cornhuskers are still in rebuild mode, but the Buckeyes are built to win a championship now and for the foreseeable future. For these reasons, I am picking Day and company to win big this upcoming Saturday in their season opener. Ohio State has something to prove after everything the team has been through in the past 11 months and, led by Justin Fields, will not hold back this weekend. Ohio State 58, Nebraska 14

Andy Anders - Recruiting Writer

Keep an eye on Chris Olave in this one with a new number, moving from 17 to 2 (Scott Stuart)

Sorry to any Cornhusker fans reading, but I don't see any chance for Nebraska in this one. There's just too many obvious advantages for the Buckeyes Saturday. They'll debut a Heisman candidate at quarterback with what I think will be the nation's best offensive line. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson could both be 1,000 yard receivers this year, not to even mention Jameson Williams and the quartet of freshman vying for playing time. Even tight end is stocked with Jeremy Ruckert, Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann. Nebraska hasn't put it together defensively in the Scott Frost era to date against the Buckeyes, and I don't see that changing against a potentially historic Ohio State attack in 2020. Defense could have some holes in the secondary for Ohio State if new players aren't up to standard, but with Adrian Martinez having to win a quarterback competition and the transfer of J.D. Spielman I don't think the Cornhuskers have the tools to expose potential mismatches. Then there's the obvious motivational factors. The heartbreaking way Ohio State lost to Clemson last year. The battle to win the season back. Teams like North Carolina jumping the Buckeyes for a time in the polls. Ohio State will be talented, prepared and motivated beyond measure. Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17

Jake Spegal - Basketball Recruiting Writer

After a long last few months with major doubts that there would be no Ohio State football in the fall for the first time since 1898, I expect not only the Buckeyes, but every Big Ten team to come out angry, aggressive and passionate come kickoff on Saturday. However, I am sure that there will be several noticeable miscues from each team in week one, as practicing live for the last few weeks simply isn’t the same as playing in a live game setting. I expect the Buckeyes to control the line of scrimmage on both ends against Scott Frost’s Nebraska squad, ultimately leading them to a comfortable victory, however, I think we are going to see a rather close first half on Saturday, too close for some Buckeye fans to cope with in week one. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Cornhuskers got on the board once or twice due to a mental error on the defensive end, however, come the second half, I believe the Buckeyes will be going full steam ahead and will roll from that point on. I expect a big game from Justin Fields and sophomore wideout Garrett Wilson, while I also believe that Baron Browning is going to be the x-factor on the defensive end against Adrian Martinez and the Husker offense. Ohio State 41, Nebraska 10



Fake Urban - @FakeUrban

Fake Urban weighs in with his opinions (Scott Stuart)