The Huskers will walk into Ohio Stadium to find a very pissed off Ohio State team on Saturday. The Buckeyes have had an extra week to sit and think about a bad loss to Purdue in West Lafayette (Ind.) while the Huskers really did not have to exert much energy last week to take care of Division I-FCS foe Bethune Cookman, a makeup game for the week one loss of the Akron game to Mother Nature. The Buckeyes are a heavy favorite in this game but can they be trusted after being a sizable road favorite against the Boilermakers. We have all seen their flaws and there really is only the time during the open week to 'work' on those types of things. So this is going to be the time to see if the Buckeyes will be able to address known issues and grow from then during this final four-week stretch to round out the regular season. Will the Huskers be able to make good on issues that not only arose in the loss to Purdue but also in the wins against Indiana and Minnesota or is the talent divide too great and the Buckeyes will win this one going away? We make our picks in our weekly prediction piece.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

Ohio State's lack of success this year against the spread has been quite real, 2-6 against the line set by oddsmakers each week. While, that has nothing to do with Ohio State's 7-1 record, the one that actually matters in terms of measuring the success of a team, it does show that the Buckeyes have not been flat-out crushing teams the way that the bettors think that they should.

What does that have to do with this game? Not a whole lot when it comes to picking the outcome. I never seriously considered picking Nebraska in this one with where things stand now. Scott Frost is going to get things turned around and this Huskers team will be a tougher out in years to come, but they are just not there yet.

No, my thoughts are on the margin of victory. Will the Buckeyes give up a bunch of points? I think that is entirely possible. Adrian Martinez has been doing a good job as a true dual-threat quarterback here as of late and the Buckeyes have been giving up too many big plays on defense Will the Buckeyes be able to run the ball? We have not seen any reason to believe yes, but there has to be a 'first time' for everything (at least since the first two games against Oregon State and Rutgers).

RELATED: Tale of the Tape What I do know is Ohio State cannot and will not throw the ball 73 times in this game. The Buckeyes will have to take the Huskers seriously in this game but with that being said, will also have to try and balance the offense out a little bit more. Sure, if the passing game is there, you have to take it to a certain degree but not at the point of not even rushing for 100 yards in a game with a pair of 1,000-yard backs.

Nebraska's defense will struggle to keep up with the Ohio State offense, but should manage to bottle things up with its 3-4 look on defense and frequent bear front. Ohio State will find a way to get its backs into space and we will see a step forward in the running game, albeit a smaller one than most people would like. The Huskers will hit a couple of big plays with the legs of Martinez as well as the one-two punch of Stanley Morgan Jr. and J.D. Spielman. They will hit for a couple of big pops but it won't nearly be enough as the Buckeyes do cover. Ohio State 52 Nebraska 28

Ross Fulton - Analyst

Nebraska is better than their record indicates. The Cornhuskers are 56th in S&P+ (for comparison, TCU is 47th, Minnesota is 59th, Indiana is 76th). Scott Frost's read-option and RPO system will test an Ohio State defense that has been prone to mental breakdowns, poor angles, and over-aggressive schemes. Look for the Buckeye defense to come out of the bye week playing more base cover 1 and cover 4 defense, allowing its back seven to read and react. The likely insertion of Shaun Wade as the starting field safety should also perhaps limit breakdowns against the run and the pass. FULTON ANALYSIS: Red Zone Fails Urban Meyer has repeatedly stated that Ohio State will often face a bear defensive front from the Cornhuskers. This will likewise provide a challenge for an already-struggling Ohio State run game. I expect the Buckeyes to use more gap runs, more play action, and more two-tight end looks in the red zone. If Ohio State can score touchdowns when it gets inside the 10, everything will take care of itself. Ohio State 39 Nebraska 23

Marc Givler - Recruiting Analyst

I wish I could sit here and say with confidence that I know how Ohio State is going to respond coming out of the bye week. But there are probably more questions than answers right now and while I think the offense is close to finding the right formula (really just cleaning up things in the red zone with the running game), the defense has some issues that I think are going to take more time to fix. RECRUITING: Visitor List Nebraska is coming in playing better football of late and this is the type of game that could salvage what has been a pretty disastrous season in Lincoln. So, Ohio State better come in focused and not peeking at that 2-6 record very much. I think the Buckeyes offense will figure some things and run the ball better but I still think without Nick Bosa and with some guys still finding their way that the defense won't make the jump that many are hoping for coming out of the bye. I see Ohio State winning a high scoring game. Ohio State 45 Nebraska 30

Andy Anders - Staff Writer

All week I've maintained my position about this game, that Ohio State is blowing out Nebraska Saturday. This team is angry enough, and the talent disparity great enough that the result won't be in question long. Do I believe it will be indicative of permanent fixes for this team's issues? Not really. Hopefully there's progress in the running game, redzone offense and back seven though. Nebraska has the ability to test Ohio State's weaknesses this Saturday. Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez is a dual threat quarterback that can catch the silver bullets out of position a-la Penn State senior Trace McSorley, and sophomore receiver J.D. Spielman can be a playmaker in the slot similar to Rondale Moore. Thing is I think there's enough energy and will from other areas of the defense to make up for the linebacker play, which remains suspect. Ohio State's defensive line and secondary will fill in the gaps, with continued improvement from both position groups. On offense Nebraska's middle-tier (at best) defense isn't enough to stop Dwayne Haskins and company. Ohio State 63 Nebraska 10

Cameron Thompson - Staff Writer

After the Ohio State Buckeyes had a long bye week following a devastating 49-20 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost may find himself and his Cornhuskers in the wrong place, at the wrong time. We should see a motivated Buckeye team play with some late-season urgency against an otherwise lesser opponent with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer looking for a consistent performance start to finish. Two weeks ago, Dwayne Haskins broke the single-game passing record with 470 yards through the air while throwing the ball 73 times. Yes, 73 times. He and the wide receivers have put together a decent year for the offense. It'll be intriguing to see what adjustments will be made with the running game to get J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber off on the right foot with the rest of the regular season schedule ahead. On the other side of the ball, everyone around the country wants to see if the Buckeyes can limit the explosive plays and improve on defense down the stretch? There seemed to be quite a bit of emphasis on that aspect of the defense this past week and dual-threat quarterback Adrain Martinez and wide receivers JD Spielman and Stanley Morgan Jr. will challenge the linebackers, corners and safeties in their pass defense. If the back seven isn't prepared for the pass as well as the run, then they will get gashed continuously as they have all season. The shortcomings that plague the Buckeyes isn't going to get fixed in one week's time. Nebraska's defense won't be able to contain the Buckeye offense, even if the running game is still absent beyond this coming week. The Cornhusker offense will give the defense some trouble, but the Buckeyes will hold them to very few big plays, putting a solid step forward. Ohio State 55 Nebraska 14

NevadaBuck - Bringer of Nuggets

Where to begin with this one. The Buckeyes have been licking their wounds for nearly two weeks since the blood bath that was the Purdue game. What has changed? Well, hopefully a ton. We had two weeks that included seven practices that were very physical. The inability to run the ball has been horrific given the talent across the board on offense, and this week is a good week to get it rolling before we see Sparty and Michigan down the road. Mike Weber needs to get rolling this week. Defensively, the year of the bad back seven continues and will surely be address in the coaching ranks if improvement isn't shown. We have been as bad at giving up the big play as I have seen during Meyer's tenure, and Nebraska being able to capitalize would be pretty telling. Big stretch ahead. Ohio State 51 Nebraska 28

Kirk Barton - Former Team Captain/Staff Writer

Back of the bye, the Bucks look to get back on track versus the hapless Huskers in the Shoe in the second to last home game of the year (already??). This will be a testament to the leadership of the team, because these guys will either start off on fire, or be flat and feeling sorry for themselves. Columbus is a brutal town to be in when you lose a game, and adding the bye week on top of it just makes it fester that much more. The combination of our red zone offense and our total defense has been a disaster, but the falling off of our running game has been something that is completely uncharacteristic of Urban Meyer-led teams. This game will tell us a lot about the team moving forward, as the finish to this season could really impact Urban's decision to stay or go at the end of the year. Ohio State 35 Nebraska 21

Fake Urban Meyer - @FakeUrban