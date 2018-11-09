The Buckeyes and Spartans have played some memorable games in the past and not all of them have gone the way that Ohio State fans would have liked to seen them play out. 2015, 2013 and 1998 will all be sore spots for Buckeye fans for years to come and games that Michigan State will celebrate for generations to come. Only one conference coach in the Big Ten has more than one win against Urban Meyer since he has taken over the Buckeyes and that is Mark Dantonio with two wins during Meyer's tenure. In a strange twist of fate however, the Buckeyes have never lost in East Lansing (Mich.) under Meyer. The margin of victory has not been great however, the Buckeyes have won a pair of one-point games (both 17-16) as well as a 12-point win in 2014, the national championship season, in a game the Buckeyes trailed 21-14 in the second quarter before going on a 28-3 run and ultimately winning 49-37. It goes without saying that these games can end up close and the oddsmakers don't see a huge spread in this game with the Buckeyes opening at less than a touchdown road favorite in a line that immediately moved much closer to Ohio State being about a field goal better. How do we see this game going down? Will anyone pick against Ohio State this week? Everything is still on the table for the Buckeyes, but when will they take that big step forward and show some game control? We make our picks.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

Did the Buckeyes hit rock bottom in the lost against Purdue or was that just a false floor for this team with November football still left to be played? Ohio State has been very good in the month of November under Urban Meyer but Ohio State has always had one of the nation's higher-ranked defenses under Meyer, at least until this year. Last week we saw improvement against a Nebraska team that seems to be trending in the right direction in terms of figuring out some things on the offensive side of the ball. The Michigan State offense is nowhere nearly as potent as Nebraska's but always seems to be suited for the cold and the wind, and Mother Nature has always seemed to be wearing green and white when she makes her presence felt when these two teams play. Saturday forecasts (as of the time that I am writing this) appear to be in the lower-30s and the wind should top out around 15-20 miles per hour with some gusts up to 25 miles per hour. It won't be the same type of conditions that plagued Ohio State at Purdue, or at least as of the forecast I am basing this all off of, but it won't be ideal by any stretch as well. RELATED: Tale of the Tape I think the Buckeyes will have some success in running the ball. Not to the tune of 205 yards like Penn State or 183 yards like Michigan, but I don't think 150 yards will be out of the question if Ohio State does not revert back to its pre-Nebraska offense in terms of the run. The passing game could be there if Ohio State wants it and more importantly can execute. Northwestern threw for 373 yards against this defense and Arizona State threw for 380, even Utah State threw for 313 yards. What is going to be important is getting the ball in the end zone, because even with those yardage numbers, Utah State did not throw for a TD and Arizona State only threw for one. Ohio State will find a way to finish off some drives but look for Michigan State to empty the playbook against Ohio State and hit on at least one gadget play. I would expect to see both Brian Lewerke and Rocky Lombardi at quarterback but the loss of Felton Davis at wide receiver will be too much to overcome as the Buckeyes win a close one. Ohio State 27 Michigan State 23

Ross Fulton - Analyst

This game features strength v. strength -- and weakness v. weakness. On the one side, you have the number three S & P+ Ohio State offense against the number seven Michigan State defense. The Spartans are very good against the run (number two in S&P+), relying primarily on their quarters scheme that allows the linebackers to squeeze inside and the safeties to set the edge -- mixed with inside linebacker and boundary corner blitzes. The key against Michigan State is hitting the opportunities in the passing game -- particularly with slot receivers Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill against the Spartan safeties. The Buckeyes must continue with their run game adjustments (more pistol downhill runs, more tight ends in short yardage), but most importantly need a better game from Dwayne Haskins and his receiving corps. ANALYSIS: Running Downhill

On the other side, its the number 45 Ohio State defense against the number 95 Michigan State offense. The Spartans rely heavily on an inefficient run game, forcing them to convert a lot of third and longs. Michigan State will likely try to sustain drives to churn clock and keep the ball away. If they can prevent big plays from turning into touchdowns, a healthier Ohio State defense should be able to limit Michigan State. The Ohio State offense to score touchdowns in the red zone and not turn the ball over. Ohio State 27 Michigan State 20



Marc Givler - Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State is coming off a weird game against Nebraska, which makes projecting this week's performance all the more difficult. While the defense didn't play great, it did come up with a few big stops in the second half and while the offense made some encouraging adjustments, those adjustments were marred by three turnovers. Enter a Michigan State team that is playing great defense but is really struggling offensively. Ohio State must continue to tweak things offensively to effectively run the football and stick with those things that worked last Saturday, like the red zone jumbo package for instance. They must also keep Dwayne Haskins' jersey clean. Defensively, if things are ever going to click, it has to be this week. There is not a ton of mystery with Michigan State in terms of what they are going to try to do. They are going to line up and be physical and go straight at the Ohio State defense. This could actually be a good thing. Ohio State doesn't have to worry about chasing a Rondale Moore or a KJ Hamler around and getting into bad matchups. OSU must simply lineup and play physical, assignment football. While a lot of people point to the Michigan game as the big one for Michigan State, Ohio State i the super bowl for many of the kids in that locker room. A lot of Ohio guys who the Buckeyes didn't offer and they always get up for this one. Ohio State better be ready to go emotionally and be prepared for an extremely physical game. I think the Buckeyes continue to make positive adjustments on offense, minus the turnovers, and play good enough defense to escape East Lansing with a win. Ohio State 27 Michigan State 24

Andy Anders - Staff Writer

In battles of highly stoppable force meeting highly movable object, Ohio State's defense plays Michigan State's offense this week. Senior receiver Felton Davis is done for Michigan State, and he represented a huge chunk of the offense. Meanwhile redshirt junior quarterback Brian Lewerke looks like a man defense have the number of, completing 55.9-percent of throws on the season with as many interceptions as touchdowns. No Spartan running back is above 358 yards rushing in nine games. Blame that on senior running back L.J. Scott's injury if you wish, but he was averaging 3.3 yards a carry before getting hurt. ALSO: Energy Boost On the flipside, this will be a test to see exactly how fixed the running game is. Michigan State is the only team in the country allowing fewer than 80 yards a game on the ground, with a stud linebacking group headed by junior Joe Bachie and senior Andrew Dowell. Ohio State should spread them out early with the pass, and look to convert its redzone opportunities. Every point matters in these bouts between Urban Meyer and Mark Dantonio (save for last year). Michigan State keeps it close at home but eventually Ohio State's offensive firepower is enough to wear down the opposition. Ohio State 34 Michigan State 24

Cameron Thompson - Staff Writer

After the result against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week, marking nine games into the season, we still really don't know the identity of the team or what the potential that they will eventually reach. The passing game has been dynamite all year with Dwayne Haskins, but has struggled in recent weeks to put up big numbers. Also the running game has undergone a resurgence last week with J.K. Dobbins having a monster game, but we still aren't sure if they can replicate it and if the first eight games are indication, the success may be short lived. Despite all of the uncertainty, not just with the offense, but also with the defense, the Buckeyes will still travel to face the Michigan State Spartans this weekend in East Lansing, Michigan. The Ohio State offense will take on the number one rush defense in the country, which is giving up just 77 yards per game. It will be a challenge to see if the running game can gain that consistently against a pretty solid defense trying to stop them from taking a step forward. PLUS: Spartan Run Defense Will Challenge OSU O-Line On the other side of the ball, the Michigan State offense is not as effective as they were a few weeks ago, partially due to the fact they lost star receiver Felton Davis III for the season due to an achilles injury. The Spartans aren't doomed by any means and still have Brian Lewerke and Connor Heyward on the offensive side, they just can't stretch the field as consistently if they were to have Davis on the field. The Buckeye defense, even though giving up 31 points to Nebraska, took a step forward last week in giving up just two explosive plays over 30 yards, which has been a big problem for the Buckeyes since the start of the season. If the Buckeyes can find that balance on offense, while bending but not breaking on defense, Ohio State has a strong chance to earn its ninth win of the season. Ohio State 34 Michigan State 21

NevadaBuck - Bringer of Nuggets

November is upon us, and as the great Grannie Nevada once said, "November is for contenders". This could not be more fitting for what has been an underachieving OSU team to this point (crazy to say that with 1 loss). East Lansing and the Spartans have given the Buckeyes a fair share of problems over the years, and our guys CANNOT take last year's blowout into account. This will be a hungry team who has improved since their Michigan loss and will be trying to make their season versus the Buckeyes. Offensively, we found some semblance of a running game last week and that was a relief to see. JK Dobbins had his biggest game of the year and Mike Weber flashed better than he has since Week 1 versus the other OSU. However, this game will come down to our throwing game versus Mike Tressel's famed Magic coverage. Our skill guys out wide must win this week. If they do, it'll be a long day for Sparty. Defensively, we continue to give up chunk plays and we could potentially be facing the best QB we have seen thus far. Thankfully MSU lost their top WR for the year, but they have had others step up. Playing in Lansing in what will be a cold game is always a difficult proposition, so we will see if these boys are up to it. The body language has been very concerning to me all season, so these guys better snap out of it. Ohio State 21 Michigan State 17

Kirk Barton - Former Team Captain/Staff Writer

The Buckeyes head to visit Sparty at noon on Saturday in a game that is shockingly low profile given how these tilts have been in the past. With all of the rumblings about Urban Meyer's future and the direction of the program, I think this game will say a lot about where we are and how we can expect to finish the season. Offensively, after feasting to begin the season, we have hit a bit of a speed bump that got fixed versus an improving Nebraska team. Our running game got rolling and our offensive line was more productive last Saturday and played one of their better games of the year. Our skill guys got off as well and it was an encouraging sign as we head toward Michigan at the end of the month. Defensively, we have been as bad as I have seen at Ohio State. Our defensive line rotation is dearly missing Nick Bosa, and we are still experimenting with finding the right people in the back seven. William White's son proved that the "you practice how you play" narrative is total garbage and stepped in and did some nice things. Steve McNair won an NFL MVP and never practiced all year. They need to update the mantra to "you play how you play". Looking forward to seeing our LBs play better versus a physical front. Ohio State 24 Michigan State 21

Andrew Zoldan - Social Media Intern

Ohio State is not only in a must win situation, but a must win BIG situation. The reason LSU remained ahead of them in the polls is because of their small and disappointing win over Nebraska. I anticipate Urban Meyer trying to win big this week and run up the score as much as he can. I think the running game will continue to flow throw JK Dobbins, and the more he does the more things will open up for Dwayne Haskins through the air. I think Haskins throws for 300+ yards and accounts for two touchdowns, while the running game will add at least two touchdowns as well despite Michigan State’s top ranked rush defense. I think the defense will look infinitely better than last week, and they will be able to hold Michigan State’s low powered offense. In a week where Notre Dame may lose considering their starting QB is out, this is one where the Buckeyes can capitalize. Ohio State 35 Michigan State 14

