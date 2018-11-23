We are inside of 24 hours to the biggest game of the year. What happened against Purdue for the Buckeyes and what happened against Notre Dame for the Wolverines won't matter when the two teams take the field on Saturday afternoon as all focus will be on 'The Game'.

The stakes are clear, the history is clear... win this game and have bragging rights for the next year. Lose this game and be ready for an offseason of discontent, regardless of what happens in the bowl season.

Over the past couple of seasons the Buckeyes have brought the better roster to the game and have been pushed until the end (save 2015) by the Wolverines. Now, the two teams are both very good, both ranked in the top-10 and both have a ton of pressure in this one.

There is no more time for breakdowns and analysis, it is time to make our picks.



Kevin Noon - Publisher

If I pick Ohio State then I am called a blatant homer and if I pick Michigan then I am going to be called something far worse by the people who make my job possible. This is quite the conundrum to be in the middle of. Ohio State has not been sharp for most of this season and defensively took a huge step backward last week against Maryland in giving up 51 points. While everyone wants to praise the offense, let's remember that the offense certainly did not help the defense out with three turnovers lost. If Ohio State is able to hang on to the ball at a better rate, does Maryland have wind in its sails for the entire game? We may never know the answer to that one, but it is something to think about. Dwayne Haskins may be a first-year starter but he already has a taste of what this game brings and what it also feels like to defeat the Wolverines. He came in for an injured J.T. Barrett last year and led the Buckeyes back to victory in a game where the Ohio State offense struggled to do much of anything for much of the game. Ohio State's offense is much better this go-round but the Michigan defense might be a little bit better than it was last year. Provided that Chase Winovich is able to play. That is a big 'if'. If I were a betting man, I would not expect to see Winovich out there. That still does not take away names like Devin Bush, Rashan Gary or others from the mix, but I don't think anyone on the Ohio State side of things would miss Winovich's presence in this one. RELATED: Tale of the Tape Michigan is not built to be a quick-strike team with big plays on offense. That does not mean the Wolverines don't have some long runs this season, but ball control and running the ball with Karan Higdon is more of this team's bread-and-butter while Shea Patterson makes plays but is not the main playmaker of this team. Can the Ohio State defense play closer to what everyone saw against Michigan State rather than Maryland? That is one of the major questions that everyone is anxious to see answered. On offense, Ohio State has shown a little more balance on that side of the ball and Dwayne Haskins is coming off of another 400-yard passing game. The challenge is much tougher against a Michigan defense that leads the nation or is in the top-10 in many categories. The Buckeyes really need to have Mike Weber back for this game to compliment JK Dobbins and a one-two punch on offense with Haskins showing that he is not unwilling to run it when needed. PLUS: Behind Enemy Lines

Ultimately, this Ohio State team knows what it is like to win these games. The players have been part of it, the coaches have been part of it. On the Michigan side, they have only read about it, in history books, at their local library. The moment will be too much for Jim Harbaugh as he and his offensive coaches outsmart themselves and try and be a little bit of everything instead of being what they have been in winning 10 games this season. It will be a back-and-forth game, message board communities on both sides will meltdown but when the dust settles, only one team will be left standing. Ohio State 28 Michigan 25

Ross Fulton - Analyst

The Game is different this year than in recent contests. It is Michigan entering Ohio Stadium as the solid favorite over a 10-1 -- and yet underachieving -- Ohio State team. The marquee matchup is the Michigan defense against the Ohio State offense. There are two areas in the Wolverines' otherwise excellent defense that the Buckeyes have to exploit. Michigan's safeties are vulnerable in man coverage against slants and crossing routes from slot receivers. And the Michigan defensive tackles are susceptible to being driven off the ball when teams run right at them. So Ohio State has to provide Dwayne Haskins a sufficient amount of time to allow Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill to work open across the field. Wolverine defensive coordinator Don Brown will surely mix in plenty of his patented trap 2 coverage to try to limit those underneath throws, so Haskins and the Buckeye passing attack also need to be prepared to feature Campbell and Hill on deep corner routes. And Ohio State must sufficiently constrain the edges so that they can run tight zone. In that regard, the Buckeye staff must build off of last week where they did a better job of containing the edge by mixing in screens, being less predictable which side tight zone was going from 11 personnel, and featuring the occasional run threat from Haskins near the goal line. ANALYSIS: To adjust -- or not It is always a question of what kind of defense you will get from Ohio State this season. Although the Buckeyes were exploited by Maryland, they have had moments this season in bigger games where they have played good defense -- for at least a portion of the contest. What has made the Michigan offense go this season is the split zone, zone read series with quarterback Shea Patterson from 12 personnel. Although the Wolverines will surely try to hit vertical throws to Donovan Peoples-Jones when matched up on Kendall Sheffield, Michigan is a run-first offense. Michigan will likely put twins and trips to the field and shift their tight ends to run the ball to the boundary, where Ohio State has struggled. Ohio State must be prepared to play Michigan like a read option team -- limit the games up front, and account for all eight gaps with cover 4 on early downs. Although Karan Higdon is a good runner, he is not a burner and Ohio State must prevent big runs from turning into touchdowns. The Buckeyes need to put Michigan behind schedule, and force field goals in the red zone -- where Michigan has been pretty average converting scoring opportunities. It will be interesting to see how Michigan reacts to being the road favorite amongst a group of players and coaches that have never beaten Ohio State. The Buckeyes generally play well when they are considered the underdog, allowing them to play more loose than usual. That said, the Wolverines have been a much more consistent team, and its defense is the best unit in the game. I think the Ohio State defense will play better. But Michigan may render the Buckeyes' offense inconsistent for stretches of the game, allowing the Wolverines to flip the field. Michigan 29 Ohio State 26

Marc Givler - Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State hasn't been a home underdog in this game very often in recent memory, but that is the situation the Buckeyes find themselves in on Saturday. It has been a struggle this year to put together two solid halves in all three phases and that was once again evident last week against Maryland where the defense really struggled. Over the past several weeks, Michigan has been the more consistent football team. A large part of that has been the play of quarterback Shea Patterson. The Wolverines have struggled to find a difference maker at the position in recent years and have been a team that couldn't hurt you with the threat of the quarterback run and struggled to keep the chains moving if you could get them behind schedule on 1st and 2nd down. Patterson has helped improve both of those areas greatly which will give the Buckeyes a bigger defensive challenge than they've seen from Michigan in recent years. MORE: Huge visit week on tap Anything can happen in this game and I see this game as fairly close to a coin flip, but ultimately, I have to go with the team that has been more consistent, especially on the defensive side of the football. If Jim Harbaugh doesn't go into a shell offensively, Michigan should be able to move the ball on the Ohio State defense. Harbaugh has been too conservative in this game over the years and I think he knows this is his best chance so far to get a W in this series and will give Ohio State enough different looks to squeeze out a close win. Michigan 24 Ohio State 17

Kyle Lamb - Unscripted Ohio host

There are a million reasons to pick Michigan in this game. Understatement of the year: they're due. One of these days, they're bound to break through and win one of these. That's a good reason to be thankful for Urban Meyer this Thanksgiving week. If ever a year they would win, it's probably now. Michigan's defense has been stifling, especially against the run and Ohio State's run game has been inconsistent. Although the Wolverines aren't a juggernaut offensively, they've had stable play from Shea Patterson at QB and have done just enough to concern Buckeye fans over a defense that has given up its fair share of big plays. UNSCRIPTED OHIO: Get caught up Michigan is nearly a 5-point favorite this weekend in Columbus which means on a neutral field, they'd be favored by a touchdown or more. However, there's no denying the Buckeyes are talented -- maybe more than Michigan -- on both sides of the ball. If Ohio State has found something with its run game and also the incorporation of the zone read into the offense by Dwayne Haskins, that's a huge step forward. Michigan will score points on the Buckeyes, but it doesn't have the big play guys that have killed OSU this season as much as we've seen from teams like Maryland, TCU or Oregon State. Michigan hasn't seen a pass attack this prolific, and I think it shows on Saturday. That might be just enough to get it done in a higher scoring affair. It goes against my very instinct to say, but I'm putting on the Brutus costume and picking Ohio State in an unlikely 'upset'. Ohio State 34 Michigan 31

Andy Anders - Staff Writer

There's a clear formula to score on Ohio State's defense: attack the linebackers. Use motions and formations to confuse them, since they lack good instincts, force players to make tackles in space. All year Ohio State hasn't adjusted the scheme to make up for this issue, hasn't been able to pursuit and gang tackle like defenses of old. Thing is I don't think Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh puts aside his ego to do the things that Ohio State is so weak against. He'll run straight at them with (the admittedly effective) senior running back Karan Higdon, throwing in the occasional downfield pass. One thing Michigan does do that Ohio State struggles with is throw to tight ends, specifically senior Zach Gentry. Therefore while Michigan will put up some points, it won't be scoring at will. ALSO: No guarantee

The Wolverine defense is one of the best in the country, but I think the Buckeye offense is prepared. If anyone can pick apart the nation's top pass defense it's redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and he's added something else for that defense to be concerned about: his legs. One area Michigan's defense struggles is in the redzone. Ohio State's offense, despite starting the year in difficulty, has progressed well in that area over the past few weeks. They score an extra touchdown and make the difference, with coach Urban Meyer and a raucous home crowd keeping a fire lit for the Buckeyes most of the game. Ohio State 31 Michigan 27



Cameron Thompson - Staff Writer

After nearly escaping the jaws of defeat last week against the Terrapins largely in part to an incredible performance from Dwayne Haskins with 405 yards passing, three touchdowns and three more on the ground, it seems that the Buckeyes could be in trouble when the Michigan Wolverines come to Ohio Stadium Saturday at noon. The key to the game will be how the Ohio State defense plays against the Michigan offense. The Buckeye defense has been suspect for nearly the entire year giving up boatloads of big plays along the way. Michigan's offense mostly revolves around running the ball with Karan Higdon and sometimes quarterback Shea Patterson. Then when the opposing defense is sucked in, the Wolverines hit either Donovan Peoples-Jones, Zach Gentry or Nico Collins deep for a big play. If the Buckeyes can limit big plays and play good red-zone defense, the Buckeyes have a shot. MORE: Run to win?

As good as the Ohio State offense is with Haskins, a veteran wide receiving group and a rejuvenated running game, the Michigan defense is every bit as good churning in the number one passing defense and the 16-ranked rushing defense. It is unclear if Chase Winovich will play, but even if he doesn't, the Wolverines still have Rashan Gary to wreak havoc in the backfield. As all rivalry games are, this will be a very close game going back and forth to the very final quarter. Even though the Ohio State offense is explosive with Haskins and J.K. Dobbins finding his step, the inconsistencies on defense for the Buckeyes will have the Ohio State fall just short in "The Game" with a likely trip to the Rose Bowl as a result. Michigan 28 Ohio State 24

NevadaBuck - Bringer of Nuggets

Well it is here. The game that could catapult OSU to where they want to go will be the first tilt versus Michigan where they are a home dog since the 2004 game. This may well be Urban Meyer's last home game as OSU's HC, but the result may well have an impact on his decision. This is the best Michigan team Meyer has faced since he has gotten back to Ohio State and he comes in with the worst defense since the 2013 edition. Something will have to give.

One thing that is interesting to me is that Meyer has one of his former coordinators on each side of the ball for Michigan in the form of Greg Mattison and Ed Warinner. It'll be hard to believe that Ed will not have a giant amount of input offensively and defensively this week, given he knows the scheme and some of the personnel very well. I look for Michigan to get deep into their bag of tricks by using formations (tackle over unbalanced ala Maryland) and defensive schemes (most likely will see Bear defense given Meyer's disdain for it). If we do get Bear, Dwayne Haskins and the WRs need to win it for us. Defensively, we have to stop the run. I'm tired of typing it. Play Cover 3 and let the QB have to throw to beat you. Ohio State 35 Michigan 28



Kirk Barton - Former Team Captain/Staff Writer

I wanted to go higher, score-wise, but the forecast for rain had me tone it down a bit. I think that Michigan has a very good defense, and there is a shot they could completely bog us down if the rain affects our throw game. Our tackles need to play better than they have all year versus Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, or Saturday will be a nightmare. I think the biggest thing about this team is they have found a way to win games, Purdue not withstanding. The team is super immature and has no leadership, but I think Dwayne Haskins is trying in that area after Urban challenged him. I know Michigan has a great defense, but they haven't seen an offense like ours in the throwing game this year.

Where do I start with this defense. They've already been beat to death by our fanbase and media, almost as bad as they have gotten beaten on the field. The cool thing about the Michigan game is that it is a great way to replace the bitter taste that seems to be coming along with this season. Stopping Karan Higdon will obviously be gigantic, and Dre'mont Jones needs to have the game of his life inside to make up for no Nick Bosa on the edge rushing the passer. Michigan has a real QB finally, something that Meyer has yet to see in his tenure at OSU (give me the Wilton Speights and John O'Korns, please and thank you). That could be the difference, but it'll come down to what team is the toughest and what team's skill players decide they want to make the biggest plays. Period. Ohio State 42 Michigan 41



Fake Urban Meyer - @FakeUrban